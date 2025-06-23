Spencer Jones Named MiLB's Eastern League Player of the Week

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has named Somerset Patriots OF Spencer Jones as their Eastern League Player of the Week for games played between 6/16 - 6/22.

The Yankees No. 2 prospect went 10-for-21 (.476/.607/.952) with 8 RBI, 6 R, 4 XBH (1 2B, 3 HR), 7 BB and a 1.559 OPS in the six games played in New Hampshire during the week. On 6/20, Jones tied a career-high in hits going 4-for-5 with a R, HR, 2B, 2 RBI and a SB.

Jones leads all Yankees minor league batters and all Eastern League batters with 15 HR, a .599 SLG and .994 OPS. He also ranks among the Eastern League leaders with a .395 OBP (4th) and 39 R (T-7th).

Jones has scored a run in 11 of his last 12 games dating back to 6/10 vs. POR. Over this 12-game stretch, Jones is 18-for-43 (.419/.519/.837) with 14 R, 8 XBH (3 2B, 5 HR), 11 RBI, 9 BB and 3 SB.

This is the fourth time Jones has been named Eastern League Player of the Week during his time in Somerset. He was selected three times during the 2024 season (6/24 - 6/30, 7/30 - 8/4, 8/26 - 9/1). Jones joins recently promoted RHP Brendan Beck (Pitcher of the Week, 4/14 - 4/20) as Patriots to receive MiLB weekly awards this season.

Selected in the first round by the Yankees in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University, Jones has since hit .270 (329-for-1,217) with 204 R, 52 HR, 186 RBI, 90 SB and an .826 OPS over 310 minor league games (2022-present) for the Yankees.

The Encinitas, California native was selected to represent the Yankees in two All-Star Futures Games (2023, 2024), two Spring Breakouts (2024, 2025), as well as being named an MiLB Organization All-Star (2023), Eastern League Postseason All-Star (2024) and the 2024 James P. Dawson Award recipient for being the most outstanding Yankees rookie in Spring Training.







