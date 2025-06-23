David Sandlin Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

June 23, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs' right-handed pitcher David Sandlin has been named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week of June 16-22nd. It is the second time this season Sandlin has earned the honor. He previously won the award for a complete game shutout on Thursday, May 29th in Altoona.

Sandlin tossed 6.0 no-hit innings on Sunday, June 22nd without allowing a run against the Akron RubberDucks. He matched his season-high with nine strikeouts and he issued three walks.

This season, Sandlin is 4-3 with a 3.90 ERA in 12 games (11 starts). He has tossed 60.0 innings allowing 26 runs on 52 hits while walking 19 and striking out 62. He ranks seventh in the Eastern League in WHIP (1.18) and ninth in winning percentage (.571).

The 24-year-old entered the 2025 season ranked by Baseball America as the Red Sox' number seven prospect and number two pitching prospect. Baseball America also rates him as having the organization's best slider.

Portland's no-hitter on Sunday was the eighth in franchise history. After Sandlin's six innings, Christopher Troye added two innings of shutout ball in relief. Jonathan Brand closed the game, hurling one inning while tallying two strikeouts. The last time the Sea Dogs threw a combined no-hitter was on July 23, 2023 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Wikelman Gonzalez, Brendan Cellucci and Luis Guerrero).

This is the fourth time a Sea Dog has been honored with a league award this season. Infielder Blaze Jordan previously won Player of the Week for the week of May 19th through the 25th and also Player of the Month for May, in addition to Sandlin's previous Player of the Week honor.

The Kansas City Royals drafted Sandlin in the 11th round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft. He was acquired by the Red Sox from the Royals in exchange for a right-handed pitcher, John Schreiber, on February 17, 2024.

The Sea Dogs are on the road this week in Binghamton, New York to take on the Rumble Ponies in a six-game series that begins tomorrow, Tuesday, June 24th at 6:07pm. They return home for a three-game series beginning on Friday, July 4th at 6:20pm. There will be postgame fireworks on the Fourth of July, then the Sea Dogs will rebrand as the Maine Red Snappers on July 5th and it is Scooby Doo Day on July 6th.







