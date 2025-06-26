Ducks Rally Back Late to Win 5-4

June 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Akron RubberDucks rallied back with three in the fifth to defeat the Harrisburg Senators 5-4 in seven innings on Thursday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Alex Mooney launched a solo home run to open the RubberDucks fifth. After two quick outs, Angel Genao singled before advancing to third on Dayan Frias' single. Jorge Burgos lifted a broken bat single into right to tie the game 4-4. Joe Lampe lined a single into right to plate Frias to give Akron the 5-4 lead.

Mound Presence

Tommy Mace ran into some trouble in the early innings allowing three runs in the second and one in the fourth. The right-hander quickly settled in and retired seven in a row to finish his night. In total, Mace worked five innings allowing four runs on two hits while striking out three. Magnus Ellerts followed with a scoreless inning and two strikeouts. Zach Jacobs struck out two over a scoreless inning to pick up the save.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Burgos singled home Cooper Ingle to make it 1-0 Akron. After Harrisburg jumped in front 4-1, Akron answered back in the bottom of the third when Michael Turconi tripled before scoring on Genao's sac-fly to make it 4-2 Senators.

Notebook

Mooney's homer was his first at Double-A...Burgos has four RBI and six hits in the last two games...Lampe has three RBI in the last two games...Game Time: 1:57 (2:27)...Attendance: 2,770.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Harrisburg Senators on Friday, June 27 at 7:05 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







