Watson, Mahoney Duel for a Third Time on Friday Night

June 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-2, 30-42) and the Hartford Yard Goats (2-1, 38-34) continue their six-game series with a 7:10 PM EDT first pitch on Friday night. New Hampshire's Ryan Watson (4-4, 4.19 ERA) and Hartford's Jack Mahoney (0-4, 7.14 ERA) will square off on the hill for the third time this season.

LAST NIGHT

New Hampshire and Hartford traded 2-1 wins on Wednesday and Thursday night. After Fisher Cats designated hitter Jackson Hornung belted his first career Double-A homer in the top of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead, New Hampshire would record just three hits after that en route to their eighth loss in the last 10 games.

Through three games at the Double-A level, Hornung is 7-for-12 and has reached in eight of his 13 plate appearances for the Fisher Cats.

New Hampshire starter Grant Rogers (L, 1-4) fired his second quality start against the Yard Goats and fourth of the season out of seven outings in a Cats uniform. The righty allowed two runs in six innings before Michael Dominguez tossed two scoreless innings of relief.

First baseman Peyton Williams launched his seventh double of the season and extended his on-base streak to four games.

PITCHING MATCHUP

The Fisher Cats send Watson (4-4, 4.19 ERA) to the hill for his 13th start of the season. It will be Watson's third start against the Yard Goats and second at Dunkin' Park this year. Watson pitched five innings in a pair of doubleheader games against the Goats on May 10 and May 28. He allowed three earned runs on eight hits and three homers at Delta Dental Stadium on May 10 before allowing five earned in nine hits at Dunkin' Park later that month. Watson battled through May with a 6.08 earned run average across five starts, surrendering five homers and 18 earned runs in 26-2/3 innings pitched. Through four starts in June, Watson owns a 4.50 earned run average with 17 punchouts and four walks in 20 innings pitched. The righty out of Sugarhill, Georgia, is in his first full season of professional baseball after starting last year with the Florence Y'alls in the Frontier League. He fanned 17 batters in 16-1/3 innings before signing with Toronto on May 31, 2024.

Hartford's Mahoney (0-4, 7.14 ERA) gears up for his 13th start for the Goats this season. Mahoney dueled Watson on May 10 and May 28, firing a pair of 3-1/3 inning performances against the Fisher Cats. New Hampshire tagged Mahoney for five runs on 10 hits in the Cats' 5-1 win over the Goats on May 10. Mahoney then went 3-1/3 frames with five earned on seven hits in New Hampshire's 7-6 win on May 28. Mahoney was a third round selection by Colorado in the 2023 MLB Draft after logging 31 total appearances at South Carolina. Mahoney went 10-4 with a 3.44 earned run average in his three-year tenure with the Gamecocks. The right-hander missed the entire 2022 season with an injury but worked his way into the starting rotation in his third year when he collected 84 strikeouts in 84-1/3 innings pitched. He was recruited as a two-way player to South Carolina, appearing in six games in the Gamecocks' infield, but never made an appearance in the field after his sophomore season.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

June 27, 2018- Future Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow was the winning pitcher in relief for the Fisher Cats in an 11-6 win over the Sea Dogs at Delta Dental Stadium. The Fisher Cats took a 5-0 lead in the third, but the Sea Dogs would close to 6-5 in the fifth before a three-run homer by Conor Panas created some separation. Breslow worked a scoreless inning for the only win in 11 games with the Fisher Cats before finishing his career at Triple-A Buffalo.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The series moves into the weekend with a 6:10 PM EDT first pitch on Saturday night. New Hampshire's Devereaux Harrison (5-5, 4.38 ERA) gets the ball against Hartford's Connor Staine (1-5, 4.39 ERA) in game five of the six-game series at Dunkin' Park.







