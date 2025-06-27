Mahoney Fires Five Scoreless Innings in Goats Win

June 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - Jack Mahoney fired five shutout innings to earn his first Double-A win, as the Hartford Yard Goats beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 3-1 in front of 6,327 fans on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. Mahoney was impressive as he tied his longest outing of the season, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out four batters, helping the Yard Goats defeat New Hampshire for the third time in four games. The righty has allowed just one run in his last three outings at Dunkin' Park, good for a 0.75 ERA in 12 innings pitched. The Yard Goats scored two runs in the second inning and another in the seventh off a Kyle Karros solo homer. Juan Guerrero had two singles and now leads the club 18 multi-hit games. Hartford is now 3-1 in the Eastern League second half of the season and looks to seal a series win tomorrow night.

The Yard Goats got out to a lead in the second inning when Dyan Jorge was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded off Fisher Cats starter Ryan Watson, scoring Jose Torres. Ronaiker Palma drove in Juan Guerrero on an RBI groundout to extend the Hartford lead to 2-0.

Yard Goats starter Jack Mahoney struck out the first two batters of the game and stranded a double in the first inning. The right hander retired 9 of 11 batters from the first through the fourth innings. He departed after five innings with a 2-0 lead and threw 61 pitches.

Hartford got an insurance run in the seventh when Kyle Karros blasted a solo shot into the left field seats, giving the Yard Goats a 3-1 lead.

Yard Goats reliever Brayan Castillo finished the game with two scoreless innings and has not allowed an earned run in 10.2 innings through eight June outings.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, on Saturday night at 6:10. RHP Connor Staine gets the start for the Yard Goats against Blue Jays RHP Devereaux Harrison, who will start for the Fisher Cats. It's Negro League Celebration Night with Postgame Fireworks!! The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Jack Mahoney (1-4)

LP: Ryan Watson (4-5)

Time: 2:01







