Sellers Shoves, But Diners Dazed in Friday Night Loss to Erie

June 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots pitcher Trent Sellers delivers

(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Erie SeaWolves in game four of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Friday by a score of 6-2.

The Somerset Patriots fell to a record of 2-2 playing as their alternate identity, the "Jersey Diners". With the loss, Somerset at best can split the series.

RHP Trent Sellers (4.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K) made his fourth start of the season and did not factor into the decision.

Sellers posted a season-high eight strikeouts. Sellers matched his career-high in strikeouts, a mark he set on 9/4/24 vs. ASH as a member of High-A Hudson Valley.

DH Brendan Jones (1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B, K, SB) sliced a two-run double down the left field line in the third inning.

SS George Lombard Jr. (0-for-3, R, 2 BB) walked twice in his first two plate appearances and scored in the third inning. Lombard Jr. leads the Yankees organization with 55 walks, one more than Aaron Judge. He is tied for the Patriots' team lead with 14 stolen bases (G. Martin).

Lombard Jr. leads all Yankee minor leaguers with 55 R, ranks second in OBP (.402), tied for second in SB (25), tied for third in 3B (4), tied for sixth in 2B (14), tied for ninth in H (93) and TB (93) and 10th in OPS (.782) Since 6/4 @BNG, Lombard Jr. has been on base in 21 of his last 22 games, over which he is 20-for-82 (.244/.354/.427) with 8 RBI, 18 R, 9 XBH (5 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR), 12 BB and 7 SB.

