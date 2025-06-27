Meyers Mashes in 'Pen Day Victory

June 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (3-1, 48-25 overall) took down Somerset (1-3, 36-37 overall) 6-2 on Friday.

In the first inning, Jim Jarvis led off with a double against Somerset starter Trent Sellers. With one out, Jake Holton hit an RBI single to score Jarvis and give Erie a 1-0 lead.

Andrew Magno started a bullpen game for Erie and threw two scoreless innings. He walked around a pair of walks in the first inning and stranded another runner in the second.

Colin Fields made his Double-A debut in relief for Erie. In the third, a walk to George Lombard Jr. and single by Roc Riggio put two runners on with two out. Brendan Jones hit a two-run double against Fields, scoring both runners to make it 2-1 Somerset.

In the sixth, Chris Meyers singled and Ben Malgeri drew a two-out walk against reliever Cole Ayers. Eliezer Alfonzo slashed an opposite field, two-run double to give Erie a 3-2 lead.

Meyers slugged a solo homer in the eighth against Hayden Merda, extending Erie's lead to 4-2.

With a ninth-inning single, Max Anderson extended his on-base streak to 40 games. Later in the ninth, Meyers singled to left to score Jarvis and Meyers, extending Erie's lead to 6-2. It was Meyers' third four-hit game of the season and second in his last three games.

Fields (1-0) won in his Erie debut. He allowed two runs on three hits and one walk with five strikeouts in three innings. He defeated Ayers (0-1).

The SeaWolves continue the series in Somerset with the fifth of six at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday. Kenny Serwa will face Ben Shields.

