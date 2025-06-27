Sea Dogs Stifled by Rumble Ponies 3-1

June 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton, New York - The Portland Sea Dogs (1-3, 35-36) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-1, 48-23) 3-1 on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium. The Sea Dogs moved to 1-3 in the second-half, they currently sit tied for fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Portland started the scoring in the top of the fourth. Mikey Romero led off the inning with a single. A batter later, Zach Ehrhard singled which moved Romero to second. After a ground ball forceout that put Romero on third, Max Ferguson ripped an RBI single to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

Binghamton tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth on a solo home run from Jacob Reimer (1).

The Rumble Ponies took the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Consecutive walks surrendered to Matt O'Neill and William Lugo put the go-ahead run in scoring position. After a sacrifice bunt advanced both runners up a base, Carson Benge was intentionally walked to load the bases. The next batter Nick Morabito was walked, which brought home O'Neill and gave the Rumble Ponies a 2-1 lead. After a pitching change, Reimer laced an RBI single that scored Lugo and extended Binghamton's lead to 3-1.

RHP Hunter Parsons (3-0, 3.92 ERA) received the win tossing 1.0 inning of shutout ball while striking out one. RHP Noah Song (1-1, 3.09 ERA) was tagged with the loss, hurling 1.2 innings of three-run ball (all earned) while surrendering one hit, four walks, and tallied one strikeout. RHP Cameron Foster (S,2) received the save hurling 1.0 inning while striking out two.

The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies will continue their six-game showdown tomorrow Saturday June 28, at 6:07 PM. LHP Payton Tolle (NR) will make his Double-A debut for the Sea Dogs. The Rumble Ponies starter has yet to be announced.







