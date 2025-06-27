Senators Top RubberDucks 4-1 Behind Choi's Gem

The Harrisburg Senators took control early and never looked back in a well-rounded 4-1 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Friday night at Canal Park.

Hyun-il Choi delivered a strong outing, allowing just one run over 6.1 innings while striking out three and walking none. The right-hander worked efficiently, scattering only two hits through six scoreless frames before exiting in the seventh with a 3-0 lead. Relievers Garrett Davila, Erick Mejia, and Junior Santos combined to preserve the lead, with Santos nailing down his fourth save.

Offensively, the Senators struck in the fourth and fifth innings. Murphy Stehly and Joe Naranjo each doubled in the fourth, with Naranjo driving in the game's first run. In the fifth, Phillip Glasser delivered the big blow-a two-run double to center-to make it 3-0. Harrisburg added one more in the seventh when Paul DeJong singled home Seaver King, who had singled and advanced on Glasser's second hit of the night.

Glasser led the way, reaching base four times and tallying two RBIs. King and Johnathon Thomas each collected two hits and scored a run, while Stehly and Naranjo each added a pair of doubles.

