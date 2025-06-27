Reimer Blasts First Double-A Home Run, Leads Binghamton Past Portland

June 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-1, 48-23) defeated the Portland Sea Dogs, 3-1, on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton leads the series 3-1.

Third baseman Jacob Reimer blasted his first home run at the Double-A level with a game-tying solo home run off right-hander Noah Song in the sixth inning that made it 1-1.

With Binghamton leading 2-1 in the seventh, Reimer came up with the bases loaded and hit an RBI single that extended the Ponies' lead to 3-1.

Reimer finished the game 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs batted in, and a run scored. He has recorded five RBIs and has four hits over his last three games. The 21-year-old has reached base safely in each of his first four Double-A games.

With the game tied 1-1 in the seventh, center fielder Nick Morabito (0-for-3, RBI, BB) drew a bases-loaded walk that put Binghamton ahead 2-1. Portland intentionally walked designated hitter Carson Benge to load the bases, which set up Morabito's RBI walk.

Portland (1-3, 35-36) got on the board first against right-hander Jonah Tong in the fourth inning on shortstop Max Ferguson's RBI single that made it 1-0.

Tong recorded a quality start with eight strikeouts over six innings and he allowed just one run on three hits, despite issuing three walks. Through 14 starts, Tong leads Minor League Baseball with 115 strikeouts in 73.0 innings. The 22-year-old lowered his ERA to 1.73 and opponents are hitting .137 against Tong this season. Tong has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his last 12 starts.

Binghamton's bullpen combined to toss three scoreless frames. Right-hander Hunter Parsons (3-0) earned the win and tossed a perfect seventh with one strikeout. Left-hander Daniel Juarez tossed a scoreless eighth inning with one strikeout. Right-hander Cameron Foster recorded two strikeouts in a perfect ninth inning and recorded his second save.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game home series against the Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Designated hitter Carson Benge went 2-for-3 with a walk and recorded his first multi-hit game at the Double-A level...Benge has reached base in each of his first four games at the Double-A level...Reimer recorded his first multi-hit game and second multi-RBI game at the Double-A level...Second baseman William Lugo went 2-for-3 with a run and a walk and recorded his 12th multi-hit game...Catcher Matt O'Neill (1-for-3, R, BB) reached base twice and extended his hit streak to four games...Shortstop Jett Williams (1-for-4, K) extended his on-base streak to seven games...Parsons has thrown three perfect innings with three strikeouts in two appearances this series...Foster has not issued a run in any of his last 10 appearances with Binghamton (2 saves, 11.2 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 16 K).







Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2025

