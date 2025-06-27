Harrisburg Tops Akron, 4-1

June 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks struck out 14, but the Harrisburg Senators took advantage of middle inning runs to win 4-1 on Friday night at Canal Park. Cleveland Guardians Paul Sewald and Trevor Stephan each worked scoreless innings in their rehab appearances.

Turning Point Already on top 1-0 entering the fifth, Tallmadge native Phillip Glasser added onto Harrisburg's lead with a two-run double to make it 3-0 Senators.

Mound Presence Akron went with a bullpen game on Friday night. Rorik Maltrud struck out three and worked around a walk to open the game in his return from the injured list. Sewald and Stephan each struck out a batter in a scoreless inning. Adam Tulloch allowed three runs and struck out three over two innings. Steven Perez allowed a run over two innings. Shawn Rapp and Tyler Thornton each tossed scoreless innings to finish out the night.

Duck Tales The RubberDucks broke up the shutout in the seventh. Angel Genao doubled to open the inning before coming around to score on Jorge Burgos' broken bat RBI single to make it 4-1 Senators.

Notebook Sewald tossed 15 pitches (12 strikes) and topped out at 91 mph...Stephan tossed 10 pitches (nine strikes) and topped out at 92 mph...Burgos' RBI single was his ninth hit of the series and sixth RBI of the week...Game Time: 2:49...Attendance: 7,058.

On the Pond The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday, June 28 at 7:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (2-1, 3.86 ERA) will face Harrisburg right-hander Tyler Stuart (1-2, 5.79 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.