Spencer Jones Promoted from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre

June 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have promoted their No. 2 prospect OF Spencer Jones from the Double-A Somerset Patriots to Triple-A Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

At the time of the promotion, Jones leads all Yankees minor leaguers and Eastern League batters with 16 HR and a .594 SLG. Jones paces all Yankees minor leaguers, and is second in the Eastern League, with a .983 OPS. He also ranks among the Eastern League leaders with a .389 OBP (4th), 42 R (7th) and 10th in TB (104).

He has scored a run in 14 of his last 15 games dating back to 6/10 vs. Portland. Over this 15-game stretch, Jones is 22-for-56 (.393/.477/.768) with 17 R, 9 XBH (3 2B, 6 HR), 13 RBI, 9 BB and 3 SB.

In his final at bat in Somerset, Jones ripped a game-winning walk-off single in the 10 th inning of a 4-3 win over the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) on 6/26.

Jones is the defending MiLB Eastern League Player of the Week for games played from 6/16 - 6/22 in which he went 10-for-21 (.476/.607/.952) with 8 RBI, 6 R, 4 XBH (1 2B, 3 HR), 7 BB and a 1.559 OPS in the six games played in New Hampshire during the week. On 6/20, Jones tied a career-high in hits going 4-for-5 with a R, HR, 2B, 2 RBI and a SB. This was the fourth time Jones has been named Eastern League Player of the Week during his time in Somerset. He was selected three times during the 2024 season (6/24 - 6/30, 7/30 - 8/4, 8/26 - 9/1).

Selected in the first round by the Yankees in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University, Jones has since hit .271 (333-for-1,230) with 207 R, 53 HR, 188 RBI, 90 SB and an .827 OPS over 313 minor league games (2022-present) for the Yankees. For his Somerset career, Jones hit .263/.349/.482 with 191 H, 124 R, 39 2B, 6 3B, 36 HR, 120 RBI and 43 SB in 190 games plays (2023-2025).

The Encinitas, California native was selected to represent the Yankees in two All-Star Futures Games (2023, 2024), two Spring Breakouts (2024, 2025), as well as being named an MiLB Organization All-Star (2023), Eastern League Postseason All-Star (2024) and the 2024 James P. Dawson Award recipient for being the most outstanding Yankees rookie in Spring Training.

