Curve Tremble at Trimble Extra-Inning Walk-Off

June 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







BOWIE, Md. - With Altoona trailing 3-2 in the ninth inning, Nick Cimillo knocked a game-tying home run for the Curve before the Chesapeake Baysox walked it off in the 10th inning, 4-3, on Friday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Cimillo led off the ninth inning with his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot off Baysox reliever Kyle Virbitsky. Virbitsky would rally back to get three straight outs in the ninth and worked around a walk in the 10th inning to keep the Curve off the board.

Wilken Ramos took the ball in the bottom of the 10th for Altoona and faced just two batters. Noelberth Romero laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the placed runner before Reed Trimble walked it off with an RBI single.

Alessandro Ercolani allowed three runs over five innings in the start for Altoona. It was the third time in 14 appearances that Ercolani has gone five innings this season. He surrendered a run in the second inning on back-to-back doubles by Silas Ardoin and Doug Hodo. Two runs crossed in the third inning on an infield single and throwing error by Termarr Johnson.

Emmanuel Chapman spun two scoreless innings with three strikeouts in relief. Valentin Linarez struck out four batters over two no-hit innings. Linarez has tossed eight consecutive scoreless innings over his last four outings and has allowed just two earned runs in 10.2 innings since May 29.

Altoona was held scoreless over the first five innings by Levi Wells but got on the board in the sixth against the bullpen. Wyatt Hendrie doubled to lead off the frame against Robinson Martinez and took third on a wild pitch. After Johnson drew a walk, Martinez committed a throwing error on a pickoff attempt to first and allowed Hendrie to score. Johnson then scored on an RBI-single from Mike Jarvis.

The Curve and Baysox continue their series on Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Antwone Kelly will make his Double-A debut for the Curve with RHP Braxton Bragg on the mound for the Baysox.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.