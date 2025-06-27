Oyster Catchers Walk off Curve in 10 Inning Thriller

June 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, walked off the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a final score of 4-3 in 10 innings on Friday night from Prince George's Stadium.

Doug Hodo gave Chesapeake (1-3, 32-39) the first lead of the game in the second inning with a double to left, his 15th RBI of the season.

The Baysox added two more runs in the third. Max Wagner hit a ground ball with the bases loaded, and Altoona (3-1, 33-39) tried to turn a double play. However, Termarr Johnson threw the ball away, allowing Noelberth Romero and Reed Trimble to score.

Levi Wells turned in a stellar start for Chesapeake, tossing five shutout innings, allowing just two base runners and striking out four. The 23-year-old has not allowed more than one run in his last five starts.

In the sixth, Altoona pulled within one on an errant pickoff throw from Robinson Martinez and a Mike Jarvis broken bat RBI infield single.

Keagan Gillies inherited a runner at third in the seventh, escaped and threw a scoreless eighth inning. Gillies now holds a 1.15 ERA in 31.1 innings pitched this season.

In the ninth, Altoona's Nick Cimillo tied the game at three with a solo home run, sending the game to extra innings.

Kyle Virbitsky (W, 1-0) pitched a scoreless 10th for Chesapeake in his home debut to keep the game tied.

After a successful sacrifice bunt from Romero to advance the runner to third, Trimble delivered the walk-off hit off Wilkin Ramos (L, 2-2), smashing a single up the middle to end the game and give Chesapeake its first win of the second half and its third walk off win of the season.

The Baysox are now 9-6 in extra innings this season.

Game five of the series is scheduled for Saturday evening at Prince George's Stadium. The Baysox will send Braxton Bragg (2-1, 1.85) to the mound against Antwone Kelly (Double-A debut) for Altoona. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

