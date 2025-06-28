June 28, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







BINGHAMTON STIFLES PORTLAND The Sea Dogs fell last night to the Rumble Ponies, 3-1. Portland started the scoring in the top of the fourth. Mikey Romero led off the inning with a single. A batter later, Zach Ehrhard singled which moved Romero to second. After a ground ball forceout that put Romero on third, Max Ferguson ripped an RBI single to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. Binghamton tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth on a solo home run from Jacob Reimer (1). The Rumble Ponies took the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Consecutive walks surrendered to Matt O'Neill and William Lugo put the go-ahead run in scoring position. After a sacrifice bunt advanced both runners up a base, Carson Benge was intentionally walked to load the bases. The next batter Nick Morabito was walked, which brought home O'Neill and gave the Rumble Ponies a 2-1 lead. After a pitching change, Reimer laced an RBI single that scored Lugo and extended Binghamton's lead to 3-1.

ANOTHER MULTI-HIT GAME FOR MIKEY Infielder Mikey Romero recorded another multi-hit game for the Sea Dogs last night. He leads the team with 14 game with multiple hits. He is second on the team behind catcher Ronald Rosario with six multi-RBI games.

ROGERS ROCKS LHP Dalton Rogers tossed 4.2 shutout innings last night against Binghamton. He allowed five hits while walking one and striking out four. It was the second time Rogers had a scoreless outing. The last was his Double-A debut on May 16th at Somerset when he fired 5.0 shutout innings with six strikeouts.

SANDLIN SECURES PITCHER OF THE WEEK David Sandlin has been named Eastern League Player of the Week after his no-hit start to the game on Sunday. It is the second time this season Sandlin has earned the honor. He previously won the award for a complete game shutout on Thursday, May 29th in Altoona. Sandlin tossed 6.0 no-hit innings on Sunday, June 22nd without allowing a run against the Akron RubberDucks. He matched his season-high with nine strikeouts and he issued three walks. This season, Sandlin is 4-3 with a 3.90 ERA in 12 games (11 starts). He has tossed 60.0 innings allowing 26 runs on 52 hits while walking 19 and striking out 62. He ranks seventh in the Eastern League in WHIP (1.18) and ninth in winning percentage (.571).

WELCOME TO PORTLAND The Portland Sea Dogs have added LHP Payton Tolle, catcher Brooks Brannon and LHP Eduardo Rivera to the roster. In corresponding moves, RHP Gabriel Jackson has been placed on the Injured List while catcher Juan Montero has been sent to High-A Greenville.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 28, 1996 - Luis Castillo becomes the first Sea Dogs player to record a five-hit game. He does so against the Norwich Navigators who were locked up with the Sea Dogs in a 6-6 tie until a John Roskos single in the bottom of the 12th gave the Dogs a 7-6 win.

ON THE MOUND LHP Payton Tolle will make his Double-A debut tonight for the Sea Dogs. He was added to Portland's roster June 24th from High-A Greenville and made 11 appearances (10 starts) with the Drive this season. Tolle tossed 49.2 innings allowing 20 earned runs on 44 hits and issued 14 walks while striking out 79. He held opponents to a .234 average and 1.17 WHIP. He did not pitch last year. Tolle enters 2025 ranked as a Top 15 Red Sox prospect by MLB.com (No. 11) and Baseball America (No. 15 and was a two-way player at Wichita State University (2022-23) and Texas Christian University (2024).







Eastern League Stories from June 28, 2025

