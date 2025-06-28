Money Shines But Baysox Fall to Altoona on Saturday Night

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell 4-2 to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Saturday night from Prince George's Stadium.

Chesapeake (1-4, 32-40) starter Braxton Bragg (L, 2-2) went 3.2 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits while striking out five in the loss. The Orioles No. 15 prospect has now struck out 59 batters in 42.2 innings pitched at Double-A.

Jase Bowen gave Altoona (4-1, 34-39) the early lead with a solo homer in the second. Termarr Johnson hit his own solo shot in the third, and Duce Gourson added one more with an RBI single in the fourth to put the Curve ahead 3-0.

Silas Ardoin put the Baysox on the board with an RBI single in the fourth, making him seven for his last 18 over his last five games.

In his first Double-A start, Altoona starter Antwone Kelly (W, 1-0) tossed five innings of one-hit, one-run ball with three strikeouts to earn the win.

The Baysox were able to load the bases in the sixth, and Carter Young drew a walk, making the score 3-2. However, they were unable to score again as Ryan Harbin and Justin Meis (S, 3) combined for 3.1 innings of shutout relief.

Blake Money entered the game and pitched five innings of one-run ball in just his third Double-A appearance of the year with eight strikeouts, setting a new Double-A high. The 23-year-old has now fanned 82 batters in 64 innings pitched between High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Chesapeake.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium. Wilber Dotel (3-3, 3.63) will start for Altoona against a pitcher to be determined for Chesapeake. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

