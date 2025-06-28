Morabito Rips Walk-Off Single, Binghamton Comes-From-Behind for Fourth-Straight Win

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (4-1, 49-23) came-from-behind for the fourth-straight game and left fielder Nick Morabito hit a walk-off single to beat the Portland Sea Dogs, 3-2, in 11 innings at Mirabito Stadium on Saturday. Binghamton won its fourth-straight come-from-behind game and has won the series.

Binghamton trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the 11th inning. Shortstop William Lugo was the automatic runner on second base and advanced to third base on a sacrifice bunt from second baseman Wyatt Young. Designated hitter Jett Williams followed with a walk and stole second base.

With the potential-tying run on third base and the possible-winning run on second base, center fielder Carson Benge hit a game-tying RBI single that made it 2-2 against right-hander Yovanny Cruz (0-2). It marked Benge's first RBI at the Double-A level. With Williams on third base, Morabito hit a walk-off single to right field and Binghamton won 3-2. It marked Binghamton's sixth walk-off win this season and second win in extra innings.

With the game tied 1-1 in the top of the 11th inning, Portland (1-4, 35-37) took the lead against right-hander Jordan Geber (1-0). Third baseman Max Ferguson hit a go-ahead RBI single that made it 2-1. Geber earned the victory.

Binghamton's bullpen did not issue an earned run for the fifth-straight game in this series. New York Mets left-hander Brooks Raley made a rehab appearance out of the bullpen for Binghamton. Raley tossed 1.2 scoreless innings and allowed one hit with two strikeouts. He threw 17 pitches and 12 strikes.

Right-hander Carlos Guzman tossed 1.1 scoreless frames with three strikeouts. Right-hander Anthony Nunez tossed two scoreless innings in the ninth and 10th with three strikeouts, despite issuing three walks. Geber allowed one unearned run in the 11th inning.

Portland scored in the second inning and grabbed a 1-0 lead against left-hander Zach Thornton. Ferguson scored on an error, which was an unearned run against Thornton. Thornton tossed five innings with four strikeouts and issued no earned runs.

Binghamton tied the game in the fourth inning on third baseman Jacob Reimer's RBI single that scored Morabito and made it 1-1. Reimer has driven in six runs and recorded five hits over his last four games.

The Rumble Ponies conclude their six-game home series against the Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton's bullpen has not issued an earned run over 23.1 innings in five games this series with 28 strikeouts and just seven walks...Williams (0-for-2, R, 3 BB, 2 K, 2 SB) drew three walks and stole two bases and extended his on-base streak to eight games...Morabito (1-for-3, RBI, R, 2 BB, 2 K, SB) reached base three times...Nunez has not allowed a run over his last six appearances...Guzman has not issued a run over his last four appearances.







