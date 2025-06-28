All-Around Effort Lifts Curve to Series-Clinching Victory

June 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, Md. - Termarr Johnson knocked his team-leading eighth home run of the season in a three-hit game as the Curve picked up their fourth win of the week over the Chesapeake Baysox, 4-2, on Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium.

It was the second three-hit game of the season for Johnson, who added singles in the fifth and ninth innings in the win. Johnson is 21-for-69 (.304) with two doubles, a home run, and four RBI in his last 17 games. He's recorded seven multi-hit games in that stretch.

Jase Bowen knocked his fourth home run of the season in the second inning off Baysox starter Braxton Bragg, who allowed both home runs and a season-high seven hits. Duce Gourson recorded a career-high matching three hits in the win, adding an RBI-single in the fourth inning off Bragg. The Baysox turned to Blake Money in relief, who struck out eight batters over five innings, allowing one run in the ninth on a Mitch Jebb RBI-Fielder's Choice. The Curve offense totaled 11 hits in the win.

Antwone Kelly tossed five innings in his Double-A debut, allowing one run on one hit with two walks and three strikeouts. He spun three perfect innings to start his outing before walking a pair and surrendering an RBI-single in the fourth to Silas Ardoin. Kelly topped out at 100 mph in the win.

Cy Nielson allowed one unearned run in 0.2 innings of relief, leaving the bases loaded for Ryan Harbin, who struck out Doug Hodo to get out of the jam. Harbin retired all four batters he faced with three strikeouts, extending his scoreless inning streak to 20.1 innings pitched.

Justin Meis earned his third save of the season, getting the final six outs of the game for Altoona with four strikeouts. The Curve held Chesapeake to just two hits and combined to strike out 11 batters.

The Curve and Baysox wrap their series on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. RHP Wilber Dotel takes the ball for the Curve with the Baysox starter yet to be announced.

