Early Lead Holds in 4-2 Squirrels Loss to Fightins

June 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - A pair of solo homers were the only runs of the night for the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a 4-2 loss to the Reading Fightin Phils on Saturday at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (23-49-1, 2-3 second half) were held to four hits in their third loss of the week against the Fightin Phils (28-44, 3-2).

The Fightin Phils took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning with a solo homer by Paul McIntosh and a two-run homer by Jose Rodriguez against Flying Squirrels starter John Michael Bertrand (Loss, 2-7).

In the top of the fourth, Alex Binelas plated Dylan Campbell with a sacrifice fly to extend the Reading lead to 4-0.

Bertrand recovered to retire the final nine batters he faced in order. He finished his outing with four runs allowed over six innings.

Carter Howell broke the shutout with a two-out, solo homer against Reading starter Estibenzon Jimenez (Win, 1-1) in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was his fifth homer of the season.

Victor Bericoto followed with a solo homer, his sixth this year, to cut the deficit to 4-2. It was the 28th homer of Bericoto's Flying Squirrels career, moving him into solo possession of fourth place on the franchise's career home runs list.

Reading reliever Tommy McCollum (Save, 3) worked the final two innings and stranded the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth.

Richmond reliever Dylan Hecht struck out two in a scoreless seventh. Tyler Myrick threw two scoreless innings.

The Flying Squirrels and Fightin Phils conclude the series on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond. Right-hander Manuel Mercedes (3-8, 7.62) will start for Richmond opposed by Reading right-hander Jean Cabrera (2-4, 3.91). First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Sunday is Disability Inclusion Day at The Diamond presented by Friendship Circle of Virginia. Also, fans are invited to play catch in the outfield from 12:45 to 1:05 p.m. Kids ages 14 and younger can run the bases postgame presented by Richmond Family Magazine. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







