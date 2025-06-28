Lipscomb and DeLucia Lead Akron to 4-2 Win

June 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Lipscomb picked up three hits and drove in three to lead the Akron RubberDucks to a 4-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point After Harrisburg tied the game in the top of the third, the RubberDucks retook the lead in the bottom half. Tyresse Turner opened the inning with a double before advancing to third on Dayan Frias' sacrifice bunt. Angel Genao singled up the middle to plate Turner and make it 2-1 Akron.

Mound Presence Dylan DeLucia was dealing in his first home start. The right-hander scattered five hit and only allowed one run while striking out six over six innings. Jake Miller tossed a scoreless seventh. Davis Sharpe allowed an unearned run in the eighth. Zane Morehouse picked up the save after tossing a perfect ninth.

Duck Tales The RubberDucks took the early lead in the first inning when Jorge Burgos doubled with two outs before scoring on Lipscomb's single to make it 1-0 Akron. The RubberDucks added on in the seventh. With runners on second and third, Lipscomb lifted a double into left field to score two and make it 4-1 Akron.

Notebook Morehouse's seven saves lead the RubberDucks and are fifth most in the Eastern League...DeLucia has struck out five or more in three of his first four Double-A starts...Game Time: 2:46...Attendance: 7,260.

On the Pond The RubberDucks will conclude their series at Canal Park against the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday, June 29 at 1:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Trenton Denholm (7-3, 2.14 ERA) will face Harrisburg right-hander Travis Sykora (Double-A debut). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







