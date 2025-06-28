Sea Dogs Walked off by Rumble Ponies in Extra Innings

June 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton, New York - The Portland Sea Dogs (1-4, 35-37) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (4-1, 49-23) 3-2 in 11 innings on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium. The Sea Dogs moved to 1-4 in the second-half, they currently sit tied for fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

With the game tied 1-1 entering the top of the eleventh, the Sea Dogs broke the stalemate. With Brooks Brannon on second base to start the inning, a sacrifice bunt from Ronald Rosario moved Brannon to third. The next batter Max Ferguson ripped an RBI single that scored Rosario and gave Portland a 2-1 lead.

Binghamton retaliated in the bottom of the eleventh. With William Lugo starting the inning on second base, Wyatt Young executed a sacrifice bunt to move Lugo to third. After Jett Williams worked a walk and then stole second base, Carson Benge hit an RBI double to tie the game up at 2-2. In the ensuing at-bat, Nick Morabito lined a walkoff RBI single that scored Williams and gave the Rumble Ponies the 3-2 victory.

The Sea Dogs started the scoring in the top of the second. With two outs, Max Ferguson singled and then stole second base. In the following at-bat, Marvin Alcantara reached first on an error which allowed Fergsuon to score and gave the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

The Rumble Ponies tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Morabito drew a walk and then stole second base. After a groundout moved Morabito to third, Jacob Reimer laced an RBI single which tied the game at 1-1.

Sea Dogs LHP Payton Tolle was electric on the mound in his Double-A debut, tossing 5.0 innings of one-run ball (earned) and tallied nine strikeouts while surrendering two walks. Sea Dogs RHP David Sandlin was brilliant in relief, posting 4.0 innings of one-hit ball while striking out seven and walking two.

RHP Jordan Geber (1-0, 1.23 ERA) received the win tossing 1.0 inning of one-run ball (unearned) on one hit. RHP Yovanny Cruz (0-2, 3.64 ERA) was tagged with the loss, hurling 1.1 innings of two-run ball (one earned) while walking one batter.

The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies will close their six-game showdown tomorrow Sunday June 29, at 5:05 PM. LHP Connelly Early (5-1, 2.17 ERA) will make the start for the Sea Dogs. RHP Jack Wenninger (7-4, 2.90 ERA) will start on the bump for the Rumble Ponies.







