McCarty Homers, Harrison Fans Six in Saturday Walk-off Loss

June 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

HARTFORD, CT - After leading 5-1 to the bottom of the eighth inning, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-4, 30-44) were walked off by the Hartford Yard Goats (4-1, 40-34) at Dunkin' Park on Saturday night, 6-5. The Yard Goats rallied with a three-run eighth inning to draw within a run, and after a leadoff walk, Hartford third baseman Kyle Karros knocked a two-run shot to end Saturday's game, 6-5.

Hartford's comeback win snuffed a win from New Hampshire starter Devereaux Harrison, who dealt his third scoreless start this month of five innings or more. Harrison held Hartford's bats quiet with five scoreless innings with two hits, three walks and six strikeouts. Harrison struck out three of his final four batters faced and didn't allow a hit after the first inning.

Tonight's top takeaways:

F isher Cats drop fourth in Hartford, have dropped 10 of last 11

New Hampshire's top three hitters of McCarty/Bohrofen/Hornung go a combined 7-for-12, drive in four of team's five runs

INF Ryan McCarty records second straight multi-hit game, 10th of the year which began with a home run in the first inning, his first HR since May 17 in Reading

Fisher Cats 1B/OF Jackson Hornung delivers third multi-hit game of the series and is a combined 10-for-19 with a homer and a double in his first week in Double-A

RHP Devereaux Harrison finishes June 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA, four earned runs across 20-2/3 innings in four starts.

New Hampshire's Conor Larkin (L, 3-2) surrendered the walk/home run combination in the ninth in what was the righty's first losing decision since April 24. Hartford's Collin Baumgartner (W, 3-2) fell in line for the win after holding New Hampshire scoreless in the top of the ninth inning. Fisher Cats reliever Rafael Sánchez allowed four runs on five hits in relief of Harrison to allow the Yard Goats to trim a 5-1 deficit to 5-4 in the eighth.

The Fisher Cats offense was propelled by their top three hitters in the lineup of Ryan McCarty, Jace Bohrofen and Jackson Hornung, who finished a combined 7-for-12 and scored four runs. The third baseman McCarty led off the game with his third home run of the season, his first since May 17, to give New Hampshire an early 1-0 lead.

The Yard Goats threatened in the bottom of the first inning with a two-out double by left fielder Juan Guerrero. One batter later, designated hitter Benny Montgomery singled to New Hampshire's Bohrofen in left field, who fired the relay to Cats catcher Jacob Sharp to nab Guerrero at the plate for the final out and preserve the 1-0 New Hampshire lead.

After McCarty's solo shot in the first, New Hampshire stretched the lead to 2-0 with a Hornung sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning to score Sharp from third. The Fisher Cats rallied with two outs in the top of the fifth to force Hartford starter Connor Staine out of the game on a trio of two-out hits, including an RBI double by the left fielder Bohrofen to give New Hampshire a 3-0 lead.

Hartford found the scoreboard in the home sixth when Karros began the frame with a double off the new Fisher Cats pitcher Sánchez, his first batter faced in relief of Harrison. A Guerrero flyout pushed Karros to third, and a Montgomery RBI groundout put the Goats on the board at 3-1.

After Staine left the game, New Hampshire plated a pair of runs in the top of the seventh off Hartford's Victor Juarez on a Hornung RBI single and a Peyton Williams RBI groundout to move the score to 5-1.

Hartford began their late rally in the eighth inning with a leadoff Karros walk. A pair of Sánchez wild pitches moved Karros to third and a Montgomery single brought the runner in to cut the score to 5-2. Yard Goats second baseman Jose Torres doubled the next pitch to score Montgomery from first and make it a 5-3 game. After Torres advanced on a throw to the plate to try and nab Montgomery, a sacrifice fly brought him in to move the Yard Goats within a run at 5-4.

Hartford's Braiden Ward led off the ninth with a four-pitch walk before Karros deposited his two-run homer over the left field wall for his second homer in as many nights.

The series wraps on Sunday with a 1:10 PM EDT first pitch from Dunkin' Park, as New Hampshire's Juaron Watts-Brown (1-2, 3.45 ERA) makes his second start of the week and will oppose Hartford's Blake Adams (3-5, 6.84 ERA) in the series finale.

New Hampshire returns to Delt Dental Stadium on Tuesday, July 1 to welcome the Portland Sea Dogs for three games. New Hampshire teams up with the Ted Williams Museum and Delta Dental to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Boston Red Sox on July 1, offering fans an opportunity at a pregame meet-and-greet with Red Sox legends Rico Petrocelli, Bill "Spaceman" Lee and Bernie Carbo.

