Cats Score Five in Eighth But Fall Short in Hartford

June 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-5, 30-45) Hartford Yard Goats (5-1, 40-35) at Dunkin' Park on Sunday afternoon, 7-5. After Hartford scored six in the bottom of the seventh to take a 7-0 lead, New Hampshire plated five runs on six hits in the top of the eighth inning and had the tying run in scoring position before stranding a pair of runners.

New Hampshire's Jauron Watts-Brown made his second start of the week in the Sunday loss and struck out five batters and walked one in four scoreless innings. Reliever Alex Amalfi (L, 3-6) struck out a pair and gave up one run in two innings, which was Hartford's go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Hartford starter Blake Adams (W, 4-5) held New Hampshire to one hit and one walk while striking out three batters in five scoreless innings of work. Adams retired each of the first 12 batters he faced before allowing a walk and a single in the top of the fifth inning to finish his outing.

Today's top takeaways:

Fisher Cats take one of six in Hartford, have dropped 11 of last 12

INF Ryan McCarty records third straight multi-hit game, 11th of the year

1B/OF Jackson Hornung singles to go 11-for-23 with a homer in his first week in Double-A

RHP Juaron Watts-Brown tosses second scoreless start for the Fisher Cats

Leading 1-0, Hartford extended a commanding lead in the bottom of the seventh inning on a pair of three-run homers from Jose Torres and Zach Kokoska to make it 7-0. Torres belted his 10th homer of the year before Kokoska sent a 402-foot blast to right field for his eighth homer this season.

Righty Michael Dominguez allowed four earned runs, with three on Torres' homer in the seventh. Reliever Geison Urbaez allowed two runs on a second three-run homer in the seventh, and Johnathan Lavallee dealt a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning with two strikeouts to hold the score at 7-5.

Trailing 7-0 into the eighth, New Hampshire's first run of Sunday's game came in on catcher Alex Stone's double down the left field line to plate center fielder Dasan Brown, which brought the score to 7-1. With runners on the corners, third baseman Ryan McCarty cashed in a run on an infield single before left fielder Jackson Hornung scored Stone on a single to right field to make it 7-3. That set the table for Peyton Williams, who doubled off the center field wall to plate McCarty and Hornung and drew within two at 7-5. New Hampshire factored in the game-tying run when second baseman Eddinson Paulino walked and reached scoring position, but the Fisher Cats failed to convert to drop the series finale.

Hornung continued his scorching stretch to start his Double-A career and extended his hitting streak to six games. Hornung is hitting .478 with 11 hits and four runs driven in through six games played with New Hampshire.

New Hampshire returns to Delt Dental Stadium on Tuesday, July 1 to welcome the Portland Sea Dogs for three games. New Hampshire teams up with the Ted Williams Museum and Delta Dental to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Boston Red Sox on July 1, offering fans an opportunity at a pregame meet-and-greet with Red Sox legends Rico Petrocelli, Bill "Spaceman" Lee and Bernie Carbo.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







