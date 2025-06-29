Fightin Phils Start off Second Half with Series Win

June 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Richmond, VA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (4-2, 29-44) came out victorious against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (2-4, 23-50) 5-3 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Fightin Phils earned the series win 4-2 against the Flying Squirrels.

The Fightin Phils struck first in the top of the first inning. Aidan Miller started with a lead off double on the very first pitch of the day and advanced to third on a flyout from Carson DeMartini. Jose Rodriguez delivered an RBI single that scored Miller, giving Reading the early 1-0 lead.

Thanks to Jean Cabrera's (W, 3-4) zero hits, zero walks and two strikeouts, Reading kept Richmond from getting on the board before extending their lead in the top of the fourth. The scoring began with an RBI double from Dyan Campbell which scored Felix Reyes, who walked then stole second base to get himself into scoring position. A throwing error from catcher Onil Perez during a pickoff attempt allowed Campbell to get to third who then scored off a single from Alex Binelas. Aidan Miller followed with a double, putting Binelas at third. Carson DeMartini topped off the scoring with a 2 RBI single, scoring both DeMartini and Miller, putting Reading up 5-0.

Richmond closed in on Reading's lead slightly in the bottom of the fifth inning. The bases were loaded for the Flying Squirrels after Justin Wishkoski was hit by a pitch and Thomas Gavello and Vaun Brown each followed with a single. Aeverson Arteaga grounded out which allowed Wishkoski to score, making the score 5-1, with Reading still holding on to the lead.

The Flying Squirrels continued to chip away at the Fightin Phils' lead in the bottom of the sixth. A pitching change brought out John McMillon, as Jean Cabrera finished up for the day. Richmond had runners on first and second when Onil Perez doubled, scoring both runners. The score read 5-3 with Reading still up.

Andrew Walling and Andrew Bechtold (S, 1) came together to shut out Richmond in the final innings to help the Fightin Phils to a 5-3 win over the Flying Squirrels. Manuel Mercedes (L, 3-9) took the loss for the day. The Fightin Phils earned their second series win this season with today's victory.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots and starting pitchers have yet to be announced. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, July 1, through Thursday, July 3, against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. On Tuesday, the first 1,500 adults (21 & older) receive a Yuengling R-Phils T-Shirt. Wednesday is a Tribute to Disney Princesses where fans can come to the game dressed as their favorite Disney princess. The homestand ends Thursday with a Stars and Stripes Celebration and a Carpenter MEGA Blast, the largest fireworks show in stadium history, presented by The Pennsylvania Lottery. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

