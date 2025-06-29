SeaWolves Win Series in Somerset

June 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (4-2, 49-26 overall) earned a series win with a 9-1 win over Somerset (2-4, 37-38 overall) Sunday.

In the first inning, Trei Cruz and Thayron Liranzo had consecutive singles to start the game. After Jake Holton drew a walk to load the bases against Trystan Vrieling, Justice Bigbie slugged a bases-clearing double to give Erie a 3-0 lead.

Rafael Flores socked a solo homer in the bottom of the first against Erie opener Troy Watson, making it 3-1.

Roberto Campos hit a sacrifice fly to score Chris Meyers in the third inning, extending Erie's lead to 4-1.

Watson allowed just one run on one hit, on the Flores solo homer, in his four innings of work to kick off a bullpen game for Erie. Watson walked one and struck out six.

In the sixth, Erie got a trio of singles to add a run. Carlos Mendoza singled and scored on a two-out hit by Cruz, making it 5-1.

Liranzo's third hit of the game was an RBI infield single in the eighth, making it 6-1.

In the ninth, Meyers led off with a triple against Luis Pacheco. He scored on Bigbie's third hit, an RBI double to make it 7-1. After Ben Malgeri's single sent Bigbie to third, Mendoza scored Bigbie on a sacrifice fly to make it 8-1. Malgeri scored on a wild pitch, making it 9-1.

RJ Petit (6-1) tossed in two scoreless innings in relief and was credited with the win over Vrieling (0-2). Richard Guasch and Matt Seelinger also turned in scoreless relief for Erie.

Erie begins a series with Akron at UPMC Park on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

