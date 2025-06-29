Senators Take Early Lead, But Fall Late at Akron

June 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators jumped out to a fast start on Saturday afternoon, but couldn't hold off the Akron RubberDucks, falling 7-5 at Canal Park.

Carlos De La Cruz provided the early fireworks, blasting a two-run homer in the first inning-his seventh of the season-to put Harrisburg up 2-0. The Senators added another in the second on Kevin Made's RBI double to give the Senators a 3-0 lead. Akron, though, scored three in the third to tie the game then took the lead for good with a run in the fourth and three more in the sixth.

Senators starter Travis Sykora, making his Double-A debut, allowed four runs in 3.2 innings while walking five and striking out six.

The Senators plated a pair of runs in the seventh inning to close to within 7-5 on a run-scoring double by Seaver King and an RBI triple by Phillip Glasser. Offensively, Glasser continued his strong stretch, going 2-for-4 with a triple and a stolen base. De La Cruz also added two hits and scored a pair of runs.

