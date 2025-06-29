Senators Take Early Lead, But Fall Late at Akron
June 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators jumped out to a fast start on Saturday afternoon, but couldn't hold off the Akron RubberDucks, falling 7-5 at Canal Park.
Carlos De La Cruz provided the early fireworks, blasting a two-run homer in the first inning-his seventh of the season-to put Harrisburg up 2-0. The Senators added another in the second on Kevin Made's RBI double to give the Senators a 3-0 lead. Akron, though, scored three in the third to tie the game then took the lead for good with a run in the fourth and three more in the sixth.
Senators starter Travis Sykora, making his Double-A debut, allowed four runs in 3.2 innings while walking five and striking out six.
The Senators plated a pair of runs in the seventh inning to close to within 7-5 on a run-scoring double by Seaver King and an RBI triple by Phillip Glasser. Offensively, Glasser continued his strong stretch, going 2-for-4 with a triple and a stolen base. De La Cruz also added two hits and scored a pair of runs.
Despite the loss, the Senators outhit Akron 8-7 and went 3-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
Eastern League Stories from June 29, 2025
- Genao and Burgos Drive in Five as Akron Takes Series with 7-5 Win - Akron RubberDucks
- Cats Score Five in Eighth But Fall Short in Hartford - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Fightin Phils Start off Second Half with Series Win - Reading Fightin Phils
- Senators Take Early Lead, But Fall Late at Akron - Harrisburg Senators
- Squirrels Lose Series Finale to Fightins, 5-3 - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- O'Neill Homers as Baysox Drop Series Finale to Altoona - Chesapeake Baysox
- Curve Bullpen Shuts out Baysox for Fifth Win of the Week - Altoona Curve
- Flores Homers in Series Finale Loss to Erie Sunday - Somerset Patriots
- Big Seventh Inning Powers Goats Past Cats - Hartford Yard Goats
- SeaWolves Win Series in Somerset - Erie SeaWolves
- June 29, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Watts-Brown Makes Second Start of the Week in Series Finale - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.