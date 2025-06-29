Big Seventh Inning Powers Goats Past Cats

June 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

A pair of three-run home runs in the eighth inning led the Yard Goats to a 7-5 victory over the Fisher Cats in front of 6,808 on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park. Starter Blake Adams tossed five scoreless innings to earn his fourth win. Hartford took a 1-0 lead in the fifth on an RBI fielder's choice from Bryant Betancourt. The Yard Goats added six more in the seventh inning on three-run blasts from Jose Torres and Zach Kokoska, extending the Hartford lead to 7-0. The Fisher Cats scored five in the eight, but the Yard Goats were able to hold on for a 7-5 win. The Yard Goats improved to 5-1 in the second half and have won 4 in a row and 9 of their past 11 games.

Yard Goats starting pitcher Blake Adams retired the first 12 batters of the game with three strikeouts. He fired five scoreless innings while earning his third win in four games. Mason Green and Carson Skipper each pitched a scoreless inning.

The Yard Goats jumped ahead in the fifth when Betancourt grounded into an RBI fielder's choice, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead off Fisher Cats starter Juaron Watts-Brown.

The Yard Goats added six runs in the seventh on three-run home runs from Torres and Kokoska, extending the Hartford lead to 7-0.

The Fisher Cats scored five in the eighth on RBI hits from Alex Stone, Ryan McCarty, Jackson Hornung, and Peyton Williams, cutting the Hartford lead to 7-5.

The Yard Goats are off on Monday before beginning a three game series at home against the Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, on Tuesday night, July 1st (7 PM). LHP Sean Sullivan gets the start for the Yard Goats. The game will be streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Blake Adams (4-5)

LP: Alex Amalfi (3-6)

Time: 2:25







