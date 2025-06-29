Squirrels Lose Series Finale to Fightins, 5-3

June 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell behind early and lost to the Reading Fightin Phils, 5-3, on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (23-50-1, 2-4 second half) dropped the final two games against the Fightin Phils (24-49, 4-2) and lost the series to begin the Eastern League's second half.

Reading opened a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Richmond starter Manuel Mercedes (Loss, 3-9). Aidan Miller led off the game with a double and later scored on a single by Jose Rodriguez.

The Fightin Phils loaded the bases with one out in the third inning, but Mercedes worked a forceout at home plate off the bat of Rodriguez and an inning-ending groundout from Hendry Mendez to hold to score at 1-0.

In the top of the fourth, Felix Reyes led off with a walk and stole second before scoring on an RBI double by Dylan Campbell, who later scored on a single by Alex Binelas to open a 3-0 Fightin Phils lead.

With two outs in the fourth, Carson DeMartini singled in two runs to extend the Reading lead to 5-0, ending the day for Mercedes.

Richmond relievers Nick Sinacola, Helcris Olivarez, Michael Stryffeler, Marques Johnson and Braxton Roxby held the Fightin Phils scoreless for the rest of the game over 5.1 combined innings. The Flying Squirrels bullpen has combined to post a 0.60 ERA (3 ER/45.1 IP) over the last 11 games dating back to June 16.

A groundout by Aeverson Arteaga broke the shutout in the fifth inning. Onil Perez drove in two runs with a double in the sixth to close the score to 5-3.

Andrew Bechtold (Save, 1) entered for the final out of the eighth and stranded a runner in the ninth to end the game.

After a day off Monday, the Flying Squirrels start a three-game home series against the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Tuesday night. It will be Richmond Virginians Night presented by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The team will wear special Virginians-inspired jerseys. The game-worn jerseys are available at auction now here with proceeds benefiting Flying Squirrels Charities.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Next Friday night, the Flying Squirrels are hosting Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest at The Diamond. The Independence Day celebration will feature fireworks, live music, food and drink special and more. Tickets are on sale at SquirrelsBaseball.com.







Eastern League Stories from June 29, 2025

