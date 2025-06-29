June 29, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs







SEA DOGS SUFFER EXTRA INNINGS LOSS Portland fell in extra innings to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies last night, 3-2 in the bottom of the eleventh inning. With the game tied 1-1 entering the top of the eleventh, Brooks Brannon started on second base to start the inning, a sacrifice bunt from Ronald Rosario moved Brannon to third. The next batter Max Ferguson ripped an RBI single that scored Rosario and gave Portland a 2-1 lead. Binghamton retaliated in the bottom of the eleventh. With William Lugo starting the inning on second base, Wyatt Young executed a sacrifice bunt to move Lugo to third. After Jett Williams worked a walk and then stole second base, Carson Benge hit an RBI double to tie the game up at 2-2. In the ensuing at-bat, Nick Morabito lined a walkoff RBI single that scored Williams and gave the Rumble Ponies the 3-2 victory.

TOLLE TWIRLS A GEM IN DOUBLE-A DEBUT LHP Payton Tolle was tremendous in his Double-A debut last night. He tossed 5.0 innings allowing just one run on one hit while walking two and striking out nine. After issuing a leadoff walk in the first inning, he then went on to retire 10 consecutive batters before issuing a walk to Nick Morabito.

SANDLIN SERVES UP ANOTHER STRONG OUTING David Sandlin pitched out of the bullpen for the Sea Dogs yesterday. He tossed 4.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking two and striking out seven. Sandlin has not allowed a run in his last 10.0 innings and has given up just one hit (single) during that span. In June, he is 1-2 with a 3.43 ERA.

DAVID SANDLIN SECURES PITCHER OF THE WEEK David Sandlin has been named Eastern League Player of the Week after his no-hit start to the game on Sunday. It is the second time this season Sandlin has earned the honor. He previously won the award for a complete game shutout on Thursday, May 29th in Altoona. Sandlin tossed 6.0 no-hit innings on Sunday, June 22nd without allowing a run against the Akron RubberDucks. He matched his season-high with nine strikeouts and he issued three walks. This season, Sandlin is 4-3 with a 3.90 ERA in 12 games (11 starts). He has tossed 60.0 innings allowing 26 runs on 52 hits while walking 19 and striking out 62. He ranks seventh in the Eastern League in WHIP (1.18) and ninth in winning percentage (.571).

WELCOME TO PORTLAND The Portland Sea Dogs have added LHP Payton Tolle, catcher Brooks Brannon and LHP Eduardo Rivera to the roster. In corresponding moves, RHP Gabriel Jackson has been placed on the Injured List while catcher Juan Montero has been sent to High-A Greenville.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 29, 2000 - The Portland Sea Dogs play an exhibition game against the Florida Marlins at Hadlock Field. Ross Gload hit for the cycle leading the Sea Dogs to a 9-2 win before a record crowd of 6,910 (before the ballpark expanded). A home run contest took place prior to the game - Kevin Millar took individual honors with 6 home runs and the Sea Dogs won the home run contest, 17-16 behind 5 homers from manager Rick Renteria.

ON THE MOUND LHP Connelly Early will make his ninth start and 12th appearance for the Sea Dogs tonight. His last start was on June 17th against the Akron RubberDucks. He tossed 6.0 innings allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out eight. Early did not issue a walk. In the month of June, he is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA and has only issued three walks across 16.0 innings.







