Curve Bullpen Shuts out Baysox for Fifth Win of the Week

June 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







BOWIE, Md. - Mike Jarvis knocked two doubles and brought home three RBI on Sunday afternoon as the Curve defeated the Chesapeake Baysox, 6-4, for their fifth win of the week at Prince George's Stadium.

With the Curve trailing 2-0, Trace Bright walked the bases loaded in the third inning to set up a two-run double from Jarvis. Sammy Siani followed with another two-run double to give the Curve a 4-2 lead. Jarvis knocked an RBI-double in the seventh inning to add an insurance run for the Curve after Duce Gourson broke a 4-4 tie in the sixth with a sacrifice fly.

Curve starter Wilber Dotel allowed four runs on four hits in 2.2 innings with three walks and three strikeouts. He gave up two runs in the first inning, walking Creed Willems with two outs before Silas Ardoin knocked an RBI-triple and Max Wagner hit an RBI-single. Orioles rehabbing outfielder Tyler O'Neill hit a two-run home run in the third inning off Dotel to tie the game 4-4.

Following Dotel's 2.2 frames, the Curve bullpen tossed 6.1 scoreless innings to end the game. Tyler Samaniego struck out one over 1.1 innings. Brandan Bidois earned the win with two perfect innings and two strikeouts before Beau Burrows struck out three over two innings, allowing one hit. Wilken Ramos earned his fourth save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

In 27.2 innings pitched this week, the Curve bullpen allowed just one earned run. It is the first series of the season where Altoona won at least five games as the Curve begin the second half of the season with a 5-1 record.

The Curve return home for a three-game home series beginning on Tuesday night against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. LHP Blake Townsend will toss the first pitch at 6:00 p.m., with Harrisburg's starter yet to be announced.

The Curve return home for a three-game home series beginning on Tuesday night against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. LHP Blake Townsend will toss the first pitch at 6:00 p.m., with Harrisburg's starter yet to be announced.







