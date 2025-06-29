Binghamton Falls to Portland in Series Finale
June 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (4-2, 49-24) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs, 3-1, in the series finale on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton won the series 4-2.
Portland (2-4, 36-37) scored first in the second inning against right-hander Jack Wenninger (7-5). Second baseman Max Ferguson hit a solo home run to right field that put Portland up 1-0.
In the fifth inning, center fielder Allan Castro hit an RBI single off right-hander Brian Metoyer that put the Sea Dogs ahead 2-0. The run was charged to Wenninger.
Wenninger allowed two runs over 4.1 innings with three strikeouts in the start.
In the seventh inning, right fielder Zach Ehrhard hit an RBI single that extended Portland's lead to 3-0.
Binghamton did not record its first hit of the game until left fielder JT Schwartz led off the eighth inning with a single off Wu-Yelland. Later in the frame, second baseman Wyatt Young singled with two outs. Center fielder Jett Williams followed with an RBI single that scored Schwartz and cut the Ponies' deficit to 3-1.
Portland's left-hander Connelly Early (6-1) spun six no-hit and scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, while issuing three walks. Left-hander Jeremy Wu-Yelland tossed a hitless seventh inning and Portland's pitchers threw seven no-hit innings, before Wu-Yelland gave up a single to Schwartz.
Binghamton's bullpen was dominant again. Right-hander TJ Shook tossed a perfect sixth inning with two strikeouts. Right-hander Ryan Lambert pitched a perfect eighth with a pair of punchouts, and right-hander Douglas Orellana tossed a perfect ninth with two strikeouts.
Portland righty Christopher Troye recorded his second save, despite Binghamton bringing the potential-tying run to the plate in the ninth.
The Rumble Ponies open a six-game home-and-home series against the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A, Colorado Rockies) on Tuesday with the first of three games at Dunkin' Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.
Postgame Notes: Binghamton's bullpen was lights out in this six-game series and allowed just one earned run across 28 innings with 35 strikeouts and just nine walks...Williams (1-for-2, RBI, 2 BB) extended his on-base streak to nine games and has drawn five walks over the past two games...Orellana has not allowed a run over his last five appearances (6.1 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 11 K)...Lambert has recorded three-straight scoreless appearances (3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 7 K)...Shook has recorded three-straight scoreless appearances (5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 5 K)...Binghamton finished 17-7 in the month of June.
Eastern League Stories from June 29, 2025
- Binghamton Falls to Portland in Series Finale - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Genao and Burgos Drive in Five as Akron Takes Series with 7-5 Win - Akron RubberDucks
- Cats Score Five in Eighth But Fall Short in Hartford - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Fightin Phils Start off Second Half with Series Win - Reading Fightin Phils
- Senators Take Early Lead, But Fall Late at Akron - Harrisburg Senators
- Squirrels Lose Series Finale to Fightins, 5-3 - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- O'Neill Homers as Baysox Drop Series Finale to Altoona - Chesapeake Baysox
- Curve Bullpen Shuts out Baysox for Fifth Win of the Week - Altoona Curve
- Flores Homers in Series Finale Loss to Erie Sunday - Somerset Patriots
- Big Seventh Inning Powers Goats Past Cats - Hartford Yard Goats
- SeaWolves Win Series in Somerset - Erie SeaWolves
- June 29, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Watts-Brown Makes Second Start of the Week in Series Finale - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Binghamton Rumble Ponies Stories
- Binghamton Falls to Portland in Series Finale
- Morabito Rips Walk-Off Single, Binghamton Comes-From-Behind for Fourth-Straight Win
- Reimer Blasts First Double-A Home Run, Leads Binghamton Past Portland
- Suarez Spins Gem to Lead Binghamton Past Portland
- Binghamton Defeats Portland in Bullpen Game