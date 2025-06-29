Binghamton Falls to Portland in Series Finale

June 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (4-2, 49-24) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs, 3-1, in the series finale on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton won the series 4-2.

Portland (2-4, 36-37) scored first in the second inning against right-hander Jack Wenninger (7-5). Second baseman Max Ferguson hit a solo home run to right field that put Portland up 1-0.

In the fifth inning, center fielder Allan Castro hit an RBI single off right-hander Brian Metoyer that put the Sea Dogs ahead 2-0. The run was charged to Wenninger.

Wenninger allowed two runs over 4.1 innings with three strikeouts in the start.

In the seventh inning, right fielder Zach Ehrhard hit an RBI single that extended Portland's lead to 3-0.

Binghamton did not record its first hit of the game until left fielder JT Schwartz led off the eighth inning with a single off Wu-Yelland. Later in the frame, second baseman Wyatt Young singled with two outs. Center fielder Jett Williams followed with an RBI single that scored Schwartz and cut the Ponies' deficit to 3-1.

Portland's left-hander Connelly Early (6-1) spun six no-hit and scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, while issuing three walks. Left-hander Jeremy Wu-Yelland tossed a hitless seventh inning and Portland's pitchers threw seven no-hit innings, before Wu-Yelland gave up a single to Schwartz.

Binghamton's bullpen was dominant again. Right-hander TJ Shook tossed a perfect sixth inning with two strikeouts. Right-hander Ryan Lambert pitched a perfect eighth with a pair of punchouts, and right-hander Douglas Orellana tossed a perfect ninth with two strikeouts.

Portland righty Christopher Troye recorded his second save, despite Binghamton bringing the potential-tying run to the plate in the ninth.

The Rumble Ponies open a six-game home-and-home series against the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A, Colorado Rockies) on Tuesday with the first of three games at Dunkin' Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton's bullpen was lights out in this six-game series and allowed just one earned run across 28 innings with 35 strikeouts and just nine walks...Williams (1-for-2, RBI, 2 BB) extended his on-base streak to nine games and has drawn five walks over the past two games...Orellana has not allowed a run over his last five appearances (6.1 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 11 K)...Lambert has recorded three-straight scoreless appearances (3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 7 K)...Shook has recorded three-straight scoreless appearances (5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 5 K)...Binghamton finished 17-7 in the month of June.







Eastern League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.