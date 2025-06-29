O'Neill Homers as Baysox Drop Series Finale to Altoona

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped their series finale to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a final score of 6-4 on Sunday afternoon from Prince George's Stadium.

Chesapeake (1-5, 32-41) jumped on Altoona's starter Wilber Dotel early. With two outs in the first inning, Creed Willems drew a walk, and Silas Ardoin hit a ball into the right field corner for an RBI triple. Ardoin is now batting .391 (9-for-23) over his last seven games.

Max Wagner drove Ardoin in with an RBI single to give Chesapeake a 2-0 lead.

After being held scoreless through the first two innings by Baysox starter Trace Bright, Altoona (5-1, 35-39) scored four times in the third. Mike Jarvis plated two with an RBI double, and the next hitter, Sammy Siani, drove in two more with his own double.

The Baysox tied the game in the bottom of the third thanks to Tyler O'Neill 's two-run homer. O'Neill, who is with the Baysox on a Major League rehab assignment, has been on the injured list since May 18 with a left shoulder impingement.

Ryan Long (L, 2-5) came out of the Baysox bullpen and threw five innings, allowing just one earned run. Long has now gone five innings or more in eight of his 14 outings this season.

The Curve retook the lead in the sixth when Duce Gourson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly. Jarvis added an insurance run in the seventh with an RBI double.

Brandan Bidois (W, 1-0) came out of the bullpen for Altoona and tossed two perfect innings while striking out two hitters. Wilkin Ramos (S, 4) entered in the ninth and set the Baysox down in order, securing a 6-4 Altoona win.

Chesapeake will hit the road and face the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, next week for a three-game series. First pitch for game one on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m from The Diamond.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Friday, July 4 at 6:35 pm against Richmond. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







