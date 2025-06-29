Flores Homers in Series Finale Loss to Erie Sunday

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Erie SeaWolves in the finale of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Sunday by a score of 9-1.

The Patriots fell to 2-1 playing as their Copa identity, the "Zorros de Somerset". With the loss, Somerset lost its first series of the second half. The Patriots have a series record of 4-6-3 this season.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K) made his sixth start and seventh appearance with Somerset this season.

C Rafael Flores (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR) crushed a solo home run in the first inning. Flores led the Patriots in hits this series, going 10-for-24 (.417/.440/.625) with 4 R, 3 XBH (2 2B, 1 HR), 5 RBI, 1 BB and a 1.065 OPS in six games.

Flores ranks second among Eastern League batters with 142 TB, 83 H and 33 XBH. Flores also ranks tied for second in HR (13), third in RBI (48), tied for fourth in 2B (20), sixth in SLG (.491) and tied for seventh in OPS (.838) and R (42).







