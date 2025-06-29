Flores Homers in Series Finale Loss to Erie Sunday
June 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Erie SeaWolves in the finale of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Sunday by a score of 9-1.
The Patriots fell to 2-1 playing as their Copa identity, the "Zorros de Somerset". With the loss, Somerset lost its first series of the second half. The Patriots have a series record of 4-6-3 this season.
RHP Trystan Vrieling (3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K) made his sixth start and seventh appearance with Somerset this season.
C Rafael Flores (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR) crushed a solo home run in the first inning. Flores led the Patriots in hits this series, going 10-for-24 (.417/.440/.625) with 4 R, 3 XBH (2 2B, 1 HR), 5 RBI, 1 BB and a 1.065 OPS in six games.
Flores ranks second among Eastern League batters with 142 TB, 83 H and 33 XBH. Flores also ranks tied for second in HR (13), third in RBI (48), tied for fourth in 2B (20), sixth in SLG (.491) and tied for seventh in OPS (.838) and R (42).
Eastern League Stories from June 29, 2025
- Genao and Burgos Drive in Five as Akron Takes Series with 7-5 Win - Akron RubberDucks
- Cats Score Five in Eighth But Fall Short in Hartford - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Fightin Phils Start off Second Half with Series Win - Reading Fightin Phils
- Senators Take Early Lead, But Fall Late at Akron - Harrisburg Senators
- Squirrels Lose Series Finale to Fightins, 5-3 - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- O'Neill Homers as Baysox Drop Series Finale to Altoona - Chesapeake Baysox
- Curve Bullpen Shuts out Baysox for Fifth Win of the Week - Altoona Curve
- Flores Homers in Series Finale Loss to Erie Sunday - Somerset Patriots
- Big Seventh Inning Powers Goats Past Cats - Hartford Yard Goats
- SeaWolves Win Series in Somerset - Erie SeaWolves
- June 29, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Watts-Brown Makes Second Start of the Week in Series Finale - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Flores Homers in Series Finale Loss to Erie Sunday
- Burt Blasts Game-Breaking Double to Spark Patriots' Win Over Erie Saturday
- Sellers Shoves, But Diners Dazed in Friday Night Loss to Erie
- Spencer Jones Promoted from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre
- Jones Walks it Off, Lombard Stars in Extra Innings Win over Erie Thursday