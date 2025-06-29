Sea Dogs Snap Losing Skid, Take Series Finale over Rumble Ponies
June 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Binghamton, New York - The Portland Sea Dogs (2-4, 36-37) bested the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (4-2, 49-24) 3-1 on Sunday evening at Mirabito Stadium. The Sea Dogs moved to 2-4 in the second-half, they currently sit tied for fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.
Portland started the scoring in the top of the second when Max Ferguson (5) launched a solo home run to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.
The Sea Dogs struck again in the top of the fifth. With one out, Mikey Romero and James Tibbs III hit consecutive singles which put runners on the corners. The next batter Allan Castro cranked an RBI single which increased Portland's lead to 2-0.
Portland tacked on one more run in the top of the seventh. Romero led off the inning with a single and then stole second. After Tibbs III drew a walk, a single from Allan Castro moved Tibbs III to third, while Romero was tagged out in a pickle. In the next at-bat, Zach Ehrhard ripped an RBI single to give Portland a 3-0 advantage.
Binghamton attempted to mount a comeback in the bottom of the eighth. JT Schwartz led off the inning with a single. Two batters later, Wyatt Young ripped a single which moved Schwartz to second. In the ensuing at-bat Jett Williams cranked an RBI single that brought home Schwartz and cut the deficit to two runs for the Rumble Ponies.
LHP Connelly Early (6-1, 1.94 ERA) received the win tossing 6.0 innings of no-hit shutout ball while racking up seven strikeouts and only walking three. RHP Jack Wenninger (7-5, 2.97 ERA) was tagged with the loss, hurling 4.1 innings of two-run ball (all earned) while walking tallying three strikeouts. RHP Christopher Troye (S,2) received the save posting 1.1 innings of shutout ball while surrendering three hits and striking out four.
The Sea Dogs will have the day off tomorrow before hitting the road to open a three-game road series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday July 1, at Delta Dental Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. Starting pitchers for both teams have yet to be announced.
Eastern League Stories from June 29, 2025
- Sea Dogs Snap Losing Skid, Take Series Finale over Rumble Ponies - Portland Sea Dogs
- Binghamton Falls to Portland in Series Finale - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Genao and Burgos Drive in Five as Akron Takes Series with 7-5 Win - Akron RubberDucks
- Cats Score Five in Eighth But Fall Short in Hartford - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Fightin Phils Start off Second Half with Series Win - Reading Fightin Phils
- Senators Take Early Lead, But Fall Late at Akron - Harrisburg Senators
- Squirrels Lose Series Finale to Fightins, 5-3 - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- O'Neill Homers as Baysox Drop Series Finale to Altoona - Chesapeake Baysox
- Curve Bullpen Shuts out Baysox for Fifth Win of the Week - Altoona Curve
- Flores Homers in Series Finale Loss to Erie Sunday - Somerset Patriots
- Big Seventh Inning Powers Goats Past Cats - Hartford Yard Goats
- SeaWolves Win Series in Somerset - Erie SeaWolves
- June 29, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Watts-Brown Makes Second Start of the Week in Series Finale - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.