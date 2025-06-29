Sea Dogs Snap Losing Skid, Take Series Finale over Rumble Ponies

Binghamton, New York - The Portland Sea Dogs (2-4, 36-37) bested the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (4-2, 49-24) 3-1 on Sunday evening at Mirabito Stadium. The Sea Dogs moved to 2-4 in the second-half, they currently sit tied for fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Portland started the scoring in the top of the second when Max Ferguson (5) launched a solo home run to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs struck again in the top of the fifth. With one out, Mikey Romero and James Tibbs III hit consecutive singles which put runners on the corners. The next batter Allan Castro cranked an RBI single which increased Portland's lead to 2-0.

Portland tacked on one more run in the top of the seventh. Romero led off the inning with a single and then stole second. After Tibbs III drew a walk, a single from Allan Castro moved Tibbs III to third, while Romero was tagged out in a pickle. In the next at-bat, Zach Ehrhard ripped an RBI single to give Portland a 3-0 advantage.

Binghamton attempted to mount a comeback in the bottom of the eighth. JT Schwartz led off the inning with a single. Two batters later, Wyatt Young ripped a single which moved Schwartz to second. In the ensuing at-bat Jett Williams cranked an RBI single that brought home Schwartz and cut the deficit to two runs for the Rumble Ponies.

LHP Connelly Early (6-1, 1.94 ERA) received the win tossing 6.0 innings of no-hit shutout ball while racking up seven strikeouts and only walking three. RHP Jack Wenninger (7-5, 2.97 ERA) was tagged with the loss, hurling 4.1 innings of two-run ball (all earned) while walking tallying three strikeouts. RHP Christopher Troye (S,2) received the save posting 1.1 innings of shutout ball while surrendering three hits and striking out four.

The Sea Dogs will have the day off tomorrow before hitting the road to open a three-game road series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday July 1, at Delta Dental Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. Starting pitchers for both teams have yet to be announced.







