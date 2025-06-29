Watts-Brown Makes Second Start of the Week in Series Finale

June 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-4, 30-44) and the Hartford Yard Goats (4-1, 40-34) round out their six-game series with a 1:10 PM EDT first pitch at Dunkin' Park. New Hampshire's Juaron Watts-Brown (1-2, 3.45 ERA) will make his second start of the week as the Cats look to snap a three-game skid.

LAST NIGHT

The Fisher Cats gave up five runs in the final two innings to drop their third straight game to the Yard Goats, 6-5. Trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Hartford third baseman Kyle Karros blasted a two-run, walk-off homer to hand New Hampshire its fourth loss of the week.

The 6-5 loss spoiled New Hampshire starter Devereaux Harrison's third scoreless start in the month of June. Harrison allowed two hits and fanned six in five innings pitched. The righty is 2-0 with a 1.40 earned run average in June, allowing four earned runs on 17 hits in 25-2/3 innings pitched.

Reliever Rafael Sánchez allowed four earned in 2-1/3 innings of relief before Conor Larkin gave up two earned in 2/3 innings of work.

New Hampshire jumped out to a 1-0 lead thanks to Ryan McCarty's lead-off, solo shot to open the contest. McCarty would go on to post a three-hit day, going 3-for-4 with a pair of singles, a walk and three runs scored.

Jackson Hornung brought in the next run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning to make it 2-0. Hornung knocked a single in the top of the fifth to extend his hit streak to five games. He then followed by poking a single in the top of the seventh that plated McCarty that made it a 4-1 game. Throughout his first five games with the Cats, Hornung is hitting .526 with 10 hits and three runs driven in.

Outfielder Jace Bohrofen went 2-for-4 and reached in three plate appearances, including a run-scoring double with two outs in the top of the fifth inning. New Hampshire's final run scored on Peyton Williams' groundout and the Cats led 5-1 through seven innings.

Hartford scratched a run across in the bottom of the sixth inning on a groundout before plating three runs in the eighth. Back-to-back base hits from Benny Montgomery and Jose Torres, and Bryant Betancourt's sacrifice fly brought home two runs for the Goats in the eighth.

Saturday night was the third time the Fisher Cats have been walked off this season, and they now trail the season series with the Yard Goats, eight games to nine.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Toronto Blue Jays No. 15 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Watts-Brown is set to make his second start of the series on Sunday afternoon. Watts-Brown fired 4-2/3 innings and allowed two earned on five hits with three punchouts in the series opener on Tuesday, June 24. The righty suffered his second loss with the Fisher Cats and first since his Double-A debut against Somerset on May 24. Watts-Brown made his second start for New Hampshire at Dunkin' Park when he tossed a quality start with eight strikeouts and two earned runs in six innings pitched. Despite the series-opening loss, Watts-Brown continued his impressive month by lowering his earned run average to 2.66. In 20-1/3 innings pitched in June, Watts-Brown has fanned 18 batters to 12 walks and has surrendered six earned runs while holding opponents to a .205 batting average. Watts-Brown posted a 3.62 earned run average in eight starts with High-A Vancouver before getting the call-up to New Hampshire on May 20. Watts-Brown joined the Canadians for the second half of the 2024 season, producing 57 punchouts in 45-1/3 innings which was good for an 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

Hartford's Blake Adams (3-5, 6.84 ERA) is ready for his third start against the Fisher Cats and 13th start for the Goats this season. Through two starts against New Hampshire, Adams is 0-1 with a 5.00 earned run average with five earned runs in nine innings pitched. Fisher Cats infielder Charles McAdoo took Adams deep in New Hampshire's 4-1 loss to the Goats on May 27. Adams surrendered four runs on five hits in four innings in his second start against the Cats on June 1. The 24-year-old was a 13th-rounder to the Rockies in 2022 out of Kansas State and spent the majority of last year with High-A Spokane. Adams pitched to a 3.46 ERA in five starts for the Goats last year, including a complete-game shutout against New Hampshire on August 21.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

June 29, 2007 - Chip Cannon and Rob Cosby each drove in three runs as the Fisher Cats won 9-4 over the New Britain Rock Cats in Manchester. Cannon's homer, his 13th, came in a four-run first inning, and the Fisher Cats led 8-1 after three. Kurt Isenberg worked the first six innings for his third win.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats return to Manchester on Tuesday, July 1 to host the Portland Sea Dogs for a three-game series. New Hampshire teams up with the Ted Williams Museum and Delta Dental to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Boston Red Sox on July 1, offering fans an opportunity at a pregame meet-and-greet with Red Sox legends Rico Petrocelli, Bill "Spaceman" Lee and Bernie Carbo.







