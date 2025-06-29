Genao and Burgos Drive in Five as Akron Takes Series with 7-5 Win

June 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Angel Genao and Jorge Burgos combined for four hits and five RBI to lead the Akron RubberDucks to a series clinching 7-5 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After tying the game in the third, the RubberDucks jumped ahead in the fourth. With runners on first and second, Genao singled into center to plate Jonah Advincula to make it 4-3 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Cleveland Guardians right-hander Paul Sewald served as the opener on Sunday allowing two runs on two hits while striking out one over an inning pitched. He tossed 16 pitches (12 strikes) and topped out at 90 mph in his third rehab appearance of the week. Trenton Denholm followed with five and a third innings allowing two runs while striking out two. Trevor Stephan made his third rehab appearance entering with one out in the seventh. The Guardians right-hander allowed one run on two hits over two-thirds of an inning to finish off the seventh. He tossed 14 pitches (10 strikes) and topped out at 92 mph. Jack Leftwich and Magnus Ellerts worked a scoreless eighth and ninth to finish out the win.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks tied the game in the third. Back-to-back walks by Advincula and Michael Turconi and a single by Tyresse Turner loaded the bases. Two batters later, Burgos reached on an infield single to score Advincula. Later in the inning, Cameron Barstad lined a two-run single into center to tie the game 3-3. After taking the lead in the fourth, Akron added on in the sixth. Back-to-back hit by pitches to Advincula and Turconi set up Genao for an RBI single. Burgos then tripled off the wall in dead center to score Turconi and Genao to make it 7-3 RubberDucks.

Notebook

In three rehab games with Akron this week, Sewald allowed 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 3 over 3 innings pitched...In three rehab games with Akron this week, Stephan allowed 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 3 over 3.2 innings pitched....Burgos finished the series with 12 hits and 9 RBI...Denholm's eighth win of the season ties him with teammate Tommy Mace and Erie's Garrett Burhenn for the Eastern League lead...Game Time: 2:59...Attendance: 3,328.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before hitting the road to Erie for a three-game series against the SeaWolves at UPMC Park beginning on Tuesday, July 1 at 6:05 p.m. The RubberDucks will return to Canal Park to face the SeaWolves for three games starting on Friday, July 4 at 7:05 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







