Karros Cranks Walk-Off Home Run in Yard Goats Win

June 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Kyle Karros cranked a two-run home run in the 9th inning leading the Yard Goats to a 6-5 victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in front of 7,124 fans on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. The Fisher Cats led 5-1 in the 8th inning. The Yard Goats responded with a three-run eighth on RBI hits from Montgomery and Jose Torres, along with a sacrifice fly from Bryant Betancourt, making the score 5-4. Braiden Ward led off the ninth with a walk, and Karros followed with a two-run home run to left field, his second walk-off homer of the season. The Yard Goats have won five of their last six games.

The Fisher Cats jumped ahead in the first inning on a solo home run by Ryan McCarty against starter Connor Staine, giving New Hampshire a 1-0 lead.

Hornung hit a sacrifice fly in the third for the Fisher Cats, extending the New Hampshire lead to 2-0.

New Hampshire extended their lead in the fifth on an RBI double from Jace Bohrofen, making it a 3-0 Fisher Cats lead.

The Yard Goats scored in the sixth on an RBI groundout from Montgomery, cutting the New Hampshire lead to 3-1.

The Fisher Cats added two in the seventh on an RBI single from Hornung and an RBI groundout from Williams, increasing their lead to 5-1.

The Yard Goats scored three in the eighth on an RBI single from Montgomery, an RBI double from Torres, and a sacrifice fly from Betancourt, narrowing the New Hampshire lead to 5-4.

Karros launched a walk-off two-run home run in the ninth, and Yard Goats won 6-5.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire FisherCats, on Sunday at 1:10 pm. RHP Blake Adams gets the start for the Yard Goats. It's Kids Run the Bases at Dunkin' Park! The game will be televised on NESN+ and streamed on Milb.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Collin Baumgartner (3-2)

LP: Conor Larkin (3-2)

Time: 2:50







