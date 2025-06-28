Mattison Returns as Erie Falls to Somerset

The SeaWolves (3-2, 48-26 overall) fell to Somerset (2-3, 37-37 overall) 7-3 on Saturday.

In the first inning, Trei Cruz walked and stole both second and third base against Somerset starter Ben Shields. Max Anderson hit an RBI single to score Cruz and give Erie a 1-0 lead.

Kenny Serwa started for Erie and worked around a bases-loaded jam in the first inning. He did not give up a run until the fifth.

In the fifth, George Lombard hit a one-out double against Serwa. Rafael Flores followed with an RBI single, tying the game 1-1. Walks to Dylan Jasso and Brenden Jones loaded the bases with one out. Garrett Martin singled to left, bringing home Flores to make it 2-1. Jasso was thrown out at home by Carlos Mendoza on the play for the second out of the inning. Omar Martinez walked to re-load the bases, knocking out Serwa. Jordan Marks entered and allowed a bases-loaded walk to Jared Wegner, making it 3-1. Max Burt followed with a three-run double to make it 6-1.

Serwa allowed five runs on six hits in 4.2 innings. He walked four and struck out two.

Thayron Liranzo's RBI double in the seventh make it 6-2.

Flores hit his third single of the game to score Roc Riggio in the eighth, making it 7-2.

Jim Jarvis slashed an RBI double in the ninth to make it 7-3.

Tyler Mattison returned from the Injured List and threw a scoreless seventh inning for Erie in his first SeaWolves outing since 2023.

Mason Vinyard (2-2) earned the win in relief over Serwa (3-2).

Erie's series with Somerset wraps at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.

