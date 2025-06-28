Senators Come up Short in Akron

The Harrisburg Senators dropped a tough one Saturday night at Canal Park, falling 4-2 to the Akron RubberDucks.

After falling behind early, Harrisburg tied the game in the top of the 3rd when Johnathon Thomas scored on a single by Seaver King, aided by a right field error. But Akron quickly responded in the bottom half to retake the lead and never looked back.

Paul DeJong brought Harrisburg within two with a sacrifice fly in the 8th, but the Senators couldn't capitalize further, stranding a runner on third after back-to-back balks. Offensively, Harrisburg managed seven hits, with Thomas collecting a double and single in a strong effort from the ninth spot.

On the mound, Chance Huff and Luke Young combined to toss 3.2 scoreless innings in the middle of the game, but Akron's two-run 7th proved to be the difference. Akron scored the two runs that proved to be the difference in the game on a two-out flyball that was lost in the twilight.

