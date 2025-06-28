Burt Blasts Game-Breaking Double to Spark Patriots' Win Over Erie Saturday

June 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots' Max Burt

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Erie SeaWolves in game five of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Saturday by a score of 7-3.

The Patriots scored six of their seven runs in the fifth inning. With an attendance of 6,431 Somerset played in front of its 11th sellout crowd at TD Bank Ballpark this season.

LHP Ben Shields (3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K) made his first start with Somerset this season and did not factor into the decision.

Shields returned off the injured list and made his first appearance with Somerset since game one of the 2024 Eastern League Championship Series on 9/22/24 @ERI. Shields struck out six batters for the first time since 9/6/24 @BNG.

RHP Mason Vinyard (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) retired all four batters he faced and earned the win in his 21st appearance of the season.

SS Max Burt (1-for-4, 3 RBI, 2B) cleared the bases with a three-run double in the fifth inning.

Burt recorded his fourth multi-RBI game of the season with Somerset and his first since 5/9 @AKR.

DH Rafael Flores (3-for-5, R, RBI, 2B) was the only Patriot with a multi-hit game, featuring an RBI double in the eighth inning.

Flores leads the team with 24 multi-hit games this season. Flores has collected seven multi-hit games in his last nine games, dating back to 6/19 @NH, over which he is 15-for-37 (.405/.463/.622) with 6 R, 6 XBH (5 2B, 1 HR), 8 RBI, 4 BB, and a 1.085 OPS. Flores ranks second among Eastern League batters with 132 TB, 82 H and 32 XBH. Flores also ranks third in RBI (47), fourth in HR (13), tied for fourth in 2B (20), seventh in SLG (.484), and ninth in R (41) and OPS (.832).

LF Garrett Martin (1-for-4, R, RBI) ripped an RBI single and scored in the fifth inning.

3B George Lombard Jr. (1-for-5, R, 2B, 3 K) clobbered a double and scored in the fifth inning.

Since 6/4 @BNG, Lombard Jr. has been on base in 22 of his last 23 games, over which he is 21-for-87 (.241/.347/.425) with 8 RBI, 19 R, 10 XBH (6 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR), 12 BB and 7 SB. Lombard Jr. leads all Yankee minor leaguers with 56 R and 55 BB. Lombard Jr. also ranks second in OBP (.399), tied for second in SB (25), tied for third in 3B (4), tied for fifth in 2B (15), ninth in H (63) and TB (95) and 10th in OPS (.779).

