Fightins Fly Past Squirrels on Saturday Night

June 28, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Richmond, VA) - It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Reading Fightin Phils (3-2; 28-44), as they soared past the Richmond Flying Squirrels (2-3; 23-49) 4-2 on Saturday night to grab the 3-2 lead in this week's series.

Paul McIntosh led off the top of the third inning with a solo home run, his fifth of the season, to get the scoring started in the ballgame. Following two-quick outs from Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand (L, 2-7), Carson DeMartini worked a two-out walk. Jose Rodriguez followed with a two-run home run, his first since re-joining Reading, to make it 3-0.

The Fightin Phils then tacked on another run in the top of the fourth. Dylan Campbell and Caleb Ricketts started the inning with back-to-back singles. McIntosh flew out to center to move Campbell to third, then Alex Binelas lifted a sac fly to center field to score Campbell and make it a 4-0 lead for the R-Phils.

Estibenzon Jimenez (W, 1-1) made his second Double-A start for Reading and turned in a solid outing. The right-handed arm allowed two runs on three hits over 5.2 innings, with three strikeouts. Richmond got both of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Carter Howell and Victor Beritcoto clubbed back-to-back two-out home runs to make it a 4-2 game.

Jimenez issued a walk to Turner Hill, then Jimenez was lifted for Daniel Harper. Harper got the final out of the sixth and sent the Flying Squirrels down quietly in the seventh. That gave way to Tommy McCollum (S, 3), who did not allow a hit, nor run, over the final two innings of work to earn the six-out save.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. RHP Jean Cabrera will start for Reading, and he will go against RHP Manuel Mercedes for Richmond. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

