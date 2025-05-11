SeaWolves Fail to Erase Early Deficit

May 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (21-12) fell to Altoona (16-17) 3-2 in the series finale.

Altoona struck for three early runs against Erie starter Troy Melton. Mitch Jebb hit a one-out single and Termarr Johnson walked. After the runners advanced on a double steal, Jack Brannigan punched a two-run double, making it 2-0. With two out, Imanol Vargas hit an RBI single to make it 3-0.

Melton lasted just one inning, allowing three runs on a walk and three hits. He struck out two and threw 34 pitches.

Altoona ran a bullpen game with Sean Sullivan as the opener. With two out in the second, Eduardo Valencia singled for Erie. Eliezer Alfonzo then reached on catcher interference. Ben Malgeri walked to load the bases. Emmanuel Chapman replaced Sullivan and walked Danny Seretti to force home Valencia and make it 3-1.

Erie loaded the bases against Cy Nielson in the fifth inning on walks to Serretti and Max Anderson and a single by Trei Cruz. After Jake Holton popped out, Fineas Del Bonta-Smith replaced Nielson and allowed an RBI single by Justice Bigbie. Cruz tried to score a second run on the single, but was thrown out at home plate by Sammy Siani to end the inning.

Erie put two runners on base in the ninth inning but failed to score against Justin Meis, who locked down his second save. Chapman (3-1) defeated Melton (1-1).

The SeaWolves went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.

Erie begins a series at The Diamond against Richmond on Tuesday with Jaden Hamm facing Jack Choate at 6:35 p.m.

