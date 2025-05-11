Clifford Drives in Two Runs, Ponies Fall to Fightins in Series Finale

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-13) fell to the Reading Fightin Phils, 3-2, in the series finale at Mirabito Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Binghamton won three of the five games in the series.

Ryan Clifford drove in both of Binghamton's runs. Clifford hit an RBI single in the fourth inning and a solo home run in the ninth inning. It marked Clifford's sixth home run of the season, third homer of the series, and he drove in nine runs this series.

Right-hander Joander Suarez (1-1) started for Binghamton and took the loss, despite recording a season-high seven strikeouts over a season-high-tying 5.1 innings. Suarez allowed two runs on three hits and two walks. Suarez snapped his streak of scoreless innings, which spanned 19 innings across four appearances to begin his season at the Double-A level.

Binghamton got on the board first in the fourth inning against left-hander Braeden Fausnaught (2-3). Nick Morabito hit a one-out opposite-field double and stole third base, which marked his eighth stolen base of the season. Clifford followed with an RBI single that put Binghamton up 1-0.

Reading (9-21) scored in the sixth inning to take the lead. Suarez allowed a leadoff double to Aidan Miller and allowed a one-out game-tying RBI single to Keaton Anthony, two batters later, before his outing came to an end. Right-hander Trey McLoughlin came in to relieve Suarez with a runner on base and later allowed a two-run single to Luis Verdugo that put Reading up 3-1.

Right-hander Ryan Lambert spun two scoreless innings in relief for Binghamton with one strikeout. Right-hander Douglas Orellana tossed a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout.

In the bottom of the ninth, Clifford demolished a solo home run to center field off Nelson L. Alvarez and cut the Ponies' deficit to 3-2. Alvarez recorded his first save of the year.

New York Mets infielder Ronny Mauricio continued his rehab assignment with Binghamton and was the designated hitter. He went 0-for-3 and was pinch-hit for in the eighth inning by Jett Williams.

The Rumble Ponies open a seven-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A, Colorado Rockies) on Tuesday at Dunkin' Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Clifford extended his hitting streak to six games and recorded his team-leading eighth multi-hit game and team-leading sixth multi-RBI game...Clifford hit .474 (9-for-19) with 3 HR, 9 RBI, and 5 R in five games this series...Orellana (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) lowered his season ERA to 0.68...Over Orellana's first 10 appearances, he has recorded 20 strikeouts and has allowed just one run and two walks across 14.1 innings...D'Andre Smith singled in the fifth inning and extended his hit streak to six games.







