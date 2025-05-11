Dees Strikes Out Eight, Patriots Fall Short in Series Finale Loss at Akron Sunday
May 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Akron RubberDucks in the finale of a six-game series at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio on Sunday by a score of 2-1.
Somerset went 5-7 on its two-week road trip.
RHP Bailey Dees (5.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K) tied his season high in strikeouts and did not factor into the decision.
Dees brought a perfect game into the fifth inning and lost his no-hit bid in the sixth. Dees struck out eight batters for the second time this season (4/30 @RIC). Dees tied a season high with 93 pitches.
RHP Kelly Austin (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K) was tabbed with the loss in his ninth appearance out of the bullpen this season.
Austin gave up his first runs of the year in the eighth inning. Austin threw 10.2 scoreless innings to begin the 2025 season.
1B Dylan Jasso (1-for-4, 2B, RBI, K) drove in Rafael Flores with a double in the ninth.
Jasso collected RBI in each of the final three games of the series. Jasso continued his five-game hit streak with the double. During this hit streak, Jasso is 7-for-21 (.333/.333/.429) with 2 XBH, 3 RBI, and 1 R. Jasso is second on the team with 17 RBI this season.
C Rafael Flores (3-for-4, R, K) picked up his ninth multi-hit game of the season with three singles.
Images from this story
|
Somerset Patriots pitcher Bailey Dees
Eastern League Stories from May 11, 2025
- Homers Lift Fisher Cats over Yard Goats on Mother's Day - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Baysox Fall in Extra Innings on Mother's Day - Chesapeake Baysox
- Dees Strikes Out Eight, Patriots Fall Short in Series Finale Loss at Akron Sunday - Somerset Patriots
- SeaWolves Fail to Erase Early Deficit - Erie SeaWolves
- Bullpen Covers All Nine Innings in 3-2 Win - Altoona Curve
- Ingle's Homer and Stellar Pitching Help Akron Down Somerset 2-1 - Akron RubberDucks
- Carrigg Cranks Two Homers in Yard Goats Loss - Hartford Yard Goats
- Second-Straight Walkoff Win Courtesy of Jhostynxon Garcia - Portland Sea Dogs
- Senators Win Richmond Series - Harrisburg Senators
- Clifford Drives in Two Runs, Ponies Fall to Fightins in Series Finale - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Strong Days from Miller and Anthony Lead Reading to Sunday Win - Reading Fightin Phils
- Squirrels Drop Road-Trip Finale to Senators - Richmond Flying Squirrels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Dees Strikes Out Eight, Patriots Fall Short in Series Finale Loss at Akron Sunday
- Effross Rehabs, Richardson Homers in Shutout Victory over Akron Saturday
- Beck Fans Career-High Seven, Patriots Fall in Akron
- Schlittler Fans Seven in Patriots' Loss at Akron Wednesday
- Lombard Jr. Debuts, Patriots Blanked at Akron Tuesday