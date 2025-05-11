Dees Strikes Out Eight, Patriots Fall Short in Series Finale Loss at Akron Sunday

May 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Bailey Dees

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Bailey Dees(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Akron RubberDucks in the finale of a six-game series at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio on Sunday by a score of 2-1.

Somerset went 5-7 on its two-week road trip.

RHP Bailey Dees (5.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K) tied his season high in strikeouts and did not factor into the decision.

Dees brought a perfect game into the fifth inning and lost his no-hit bid in the sixth. Dees struck out eight batters for the second time this season (4/30 @RIC). Dees tied a season high with 93 pitches.

RHP Kelly Austin (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K) was tabbed with the loss in his ninth appearance out of the bullpen this season.

Austin gave up his first runs of the year in the eighth inning. Austin threw 10.2 scoreless innings to begin the 2025 season.

1B Dylan Jasso (1-for-4, 2B, RBI, K) drove in Rafael Flores with a double in the ninth.

Jasso collected RBI in each of the final three games of the series. Jasso continued his five-game hit streak with the double. During this hit streak, Jasso is 7-for-21 (.333/.333/.429) with 2 XBH, 3 RBI, and 1 R. Jasso is second on the team with 17 RBI this season.

C Rafael Flores (3-for-4, R, K) picked up his ninth multi-hit game of the season with three singles.

Images from this story







Eastern League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.