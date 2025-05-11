Squirrels Drop Road-Trip Finale to Senators

May 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell behind in the first inning and lost to the Harrisburg Senators, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (10-23) lost four-of-six in the road series against the Senators (17-16) and were outscored 42-8 for the week.

The Senators took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Joe Naranjo capped three straight singles with an RBI hit to plate the first run. Cayden Wallace followed with a sacrifice fly and Carlos De La Cruz singled in a run. Flying Squirrels starter Nick Sinacola (Loss, 0-2) stranded the bases loaded that inning and did not allow a run the rest out of his outing.

After throwing five scoreless innings in the first game of the series on Tuesday, Senators starter Hyun-il Choi (Win, 2-0) threw seven scoreless innings on Sunday, striking out six.

In the eighth, Luke Young entered for Harrisburg. Thomas Gavello led off with a double, moved to third on an error and scored on a double by Justin Wishkoski to break the shutout. Carter Howell followed with a sacrifice fly to close the score to 3-2.

Jeremy De La Rosa added an insurance run with an RBI triple in the bottom of the eighth, extending the lead to 4-2.

Garrett Davila entered in the eighth and retired all three batters he faced for Harrisburg. Michael Cuevas (Save, 4) issued a walk before recording the final out of the game.

Manuel Mercedes made his first relief appearance of the season for Richmond and allowed one run over four innings.

The Flying Squirrels return home to begin a series against the SeaWolves on Tuesday night. Left-hander Jack Choate (1-1, 2.90) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels return home to begin a series against the SeaWolves on Tuesday night. Left-hander Jack Choate (1-1, 2.90) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

Tuesday is Reading Night presented by M&T Bank and Academy Sports & Outdoor, celebrating students who completed the Go Nuts for Reading Program.







