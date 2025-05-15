Baysox Lose Fifth in a Row on Thursday Night

May 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, M.D. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped Thursday night's contest to the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by a final score of 9-2 from Prince George's Stadium.

Akron (24-12) scored six runs in the first five innings with five of the runs charged to starting right-hander Ryan Long (L, 2-1). Dayan Frías hit a solo homer in the second and Kahlil Watson hit a two-run homer in the fourth. The Baysox starter lasted four innings and gave up the season-high five runs on eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts in the loss.

RubberDucks starting right-hander Tommy Mace (W, 5-2) pitched 5.2 shutout innings with seven strikeouts, allowing three hits and three walks to receive the win.

Watson and Cooper Ingle collected a game-high three hits each for Akron. Watson brought home three runs while Ingle drove in a pair.

Chesapeake (16-19) broke up Akron's shutout bid with two runs in the eighth. Luis Valdez collected his second hit of the game and later scored on an RBI double from Jeremiah Jackson. Frederick Bencosme scored from third on a sacrifice fly from Silas Ardoin.

Jackson is now tied for the league lead in doubles with 12 on the season.

Right-hander Keagan Gillies pitched 1.1 shutout innings to lower his ERA to 1.13 on the season.

Adam Retzbach pitched for the first time in his professional career in the ninth and gave two runs on three hits.

Baysox arms combined to allow nine walks on the night. They have now conceded 23 walks through the first three games of the series.

Chesapeake continues its six-game homestand against Akron tomorrow night at 7:05 pm from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Nestor German is scheduled to make his Double-A debut for the Baysox against RHP Austin Peterson for the RubberDucks.

