Mace, RubberDucks Roll Through Baysox, 9-2

May 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RubberDucks right-hander Tommy Mace had a season-high seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 scoreless innings, third baseman Dayan Frías and center fielder Kahlil Watson each homered, and Watson and catcher Cooper Ingle each had three hits in a 9-2 win over the Chesapeake Baysox - Akron's fourth straight overall - at Prince George's Stadium Thursday night.

Turning Point

Akron scored in six different innings, taking the lead in the second inning against right-hander Ryan Long. Right fielder Joe Lampe hit a leadoff single to center field, and left fielder Jake Fox doubled to right field. After a fielder's choice and a flyout, Ingle hit a two-out RBI double to left field for the game's first run.

Mound Presence

Mace struck out five of the first six batters and allowed only one hit through the first four innings. He lasted until two outs in the sixth inning, extending his streak of five-inning starts across all eight outings this season and putting him in line for his fourth win in five starts. In his last three games, Mace has allowed just two earned runs in 17 2/3 innings with four walks and 17 strikeouts. Right-hander Ross Carver retired the first four batters he faced before allowing two Baysox runs in the eighth inning, finishing 2 1/3 innings. In his first outing since April 13, right-hander Allan Hernandez pitched a perfect ninth inning.

Duck Tales

Frías hit his second home run of the series and fourth of the season off Long in the third. Shortstop Alex Mooney walked, went to third base on Lampe's single and scored on Fox's sacrifice fly. In the fourth, Ingle doubled and Watson hit a two-run homer - his third of the season and first in May - to left-center field to make it 5-0. In the fifth against right-hander Houston Roth, Mooney walked, advanced on a balk and groundout, and scored on a wild pitch. Ingle added an RBI single in the seventh, and second baseman Kyle Dernedde had his first Double-A RBI on a ninth-inning single, with Watson's infield RBI single tallying the final Akron run.

Notebook

Ingle had his first three-hit game of the season, and with two more doubles, he has 11 to tie for third-most in the Eastern League...Ingle and first baseman Jorge Burgos, who doubled Thursday, each have 15 extra-base hits, tied for third in the league...Watson has 11 extra-base hits among his 19 total hits this season...Game Time: 3:06...Attendance: 1,259.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series at Chesapeake at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Prince George's Stadium. Akron right-hander Austin Peterson (2-1, 1.65 ERA) is scheduled to face Baysox right-hander Nestor German (Double-A debut). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







