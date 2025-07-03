Ingle's Four Hits Pace Akron to 7-3 Win
July 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Cooper Ingle homered twice as part of a four hit night as the Akron RubberDucks down the Erie SeaWolves 7-3 to complete the three-game sweep on Thursday night at UPMC Park.
Turning Point
After Erie cut the RubberDucks lead in half to 6-3, Akron looked for some ninth inning insurance. With two outs, Guy Lipscomb lined a double into left-center to keep the inning alive. Jake Fox followed with a double of his own to score Lipscomb and make it 7-3 RubberDucks.
Mound Presence
Rorik Maltrud made his second start off the injured list on Thursday. The right-hander struck out two over two scoreless innings and surrendered just two hits. Steven Pérez followed with three scoreless innings and four strikeouts. Tyler Thornton allowed two runs over an inning and a third. Adam Tulloch allowed one run over the final two and two thirds innings.
Duck Tales
The RubberDucks took the early lead two batters into the game. Ingle opened the game with a double before coming home on Angel Genao's RBI single to make it 1-0 Akron. Ingle quickly stretched the lead to 2-0 in the third with a solo shot deep over right-center wall. Fox singled home Dayan Frias with two outs in the sixth to make it 3-0 Akron. The RubberDucks broke the game open in the seventh. Ingle lined a solo homer over the wall in right to open the seventh inning scoring. After Genao doubled to left-center, Jorge Burgos launched a two-run homer down the line in right to make it 6-0 RubberDucks.
Notebook
Akron becomes the second team in the Eastern League and first team in the Southwest Division to 50 wins this season...Ingle's four hit game was his second of the season and came exactly one month after his four-hit game against Chesapeake on June 3...Burgos' 12 homers are fifth most in the Eastern League and his two RBI tonight increased his EL leading RBI total to 59...Ingle's multi-homer game was the first of his career...Game Time: 3:12...Attendance: 6,797.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks series against the Erie SeaWolves will shift to Canal Park in Akron on Friday, July 4 at 7:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (3-1, 3.15 ERA) will face Erie right-hander Kenny Serwa (3-2, 4.97 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
