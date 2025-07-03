Harrisburg Senators Game Notes

July 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (36-41 & 2-6) at Altoona Curve (37-39 & 7-1)

Game #78 - 2nd Half Game #9

Thursday, July 3, 7:00 p.m. - PNG Field, Altoona

RH Riley Cornelio vs RH Alessandro Ercolani

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Altoona Curve play game three of their six-game split series tonight at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona. The teams play Tuesday through Thursday in Altoona and then continue the series in Harrisburg for games Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The teams met for a six-game series in May with Altoona taking four of six. They meet once more in August at FNB Field in Harrisburg.

LAST GAME RECAP: The Harrisburg Senators couldn't overcome a big middle-inning surge from the Altoona Curve on Wednesday night, falling 8-5 at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Right-hander Kyle Luckham Luckham (4-4) was tagged with the loss despite not issuing a walk and striking out three. He allowed four earned runs across five innings, including a key two-run homer by Altoona third baseman Kervin Pichardo in the fifth that gave Altoona a 8-1 lead.

The Senators got on the board early with a run in the top of the first but struggled to string together hits in scoring situations, finishing just 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position and leaving nine men on base. Offensively, Harrisburg collected 11 hits, led by Cayden Wallace. The third baseman doubled and tripled, scoring twice. Seaver King stayed hot with a 2-for-4 performance and also swiped a base, while Carlos De La Cruz added two hits.

ALUMNI REPORT: Andry Lara tossed three shutout innings in the Nats 11-2 loss to Detroit in game one yesterday. Lara struck out four and allowed just one hit in his big league debut.

FILIBUSTERS: Since allowing four runs to NH on 4/18, Garrett Davila is 6-1 with a 1.25 ERA in his 23 games (21.2 IP 23 Ks/6 BBs) - Junior Santos is 3-1 with 3 saves and a 0.50 ERA in his past 10 outings (18.0 IP) (17 Ks/8 BBs) - Erick Mejia has a 1.20 ERA in his past 13 appearances. He has a BAA of .196. - Kevin Made (last 21 games) is hitting .379 with a HR, 14 RBIs and a .924 OPS. - Murphy Stehly (last 31 games) is hitting .349 with four HRs, 17 RBIs and 24 runs scored with a .435 OBP & .983 OPS. He's hit safely in 24 of the 31 games. - Phillip Glasser has a 14-game hitting streak and is hitting .379 with two HRs and 10 RBIs.

DEBUTS: Six former (and current) Senators have made their debuts this season for the Nationals. They are Andry Lara, Brady House, Brad Lord, Cole Henry, Robert Hassell III, and Daylen Lile. All six have been on the Senators roster within the past two years. Lara became the 317th former Senator to make his debut after playing for the Sens. House, Lord, Henry and Lile are currently with the Nats.

SECOND HALF BEGINS: The second half began last Tuesday night with the game at Akron. In the second half, the Sens play Akron (12h/6a), Altoona (9h/3a), Erie (6h/6a), Richmond (3a), Binghamton (6a), Portland (6h), Hartford (6a), Chesapeake (6a). Binghamton and Erie, for the fourth straight season, clinched playoff berths.

PROSPECT WATCH: The Harrisburg Senators roster includes the following mlb.com Nationals Top 30 prospects: #1 RHP Travis Sykora, #2 RHP Jarlin Susana ; #4 Seaver King ; #10 INF Cayden Wallace; #14 RHP Tyler Stuart, #16 RHP Andry Lara and #25 INF Kevin Made.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 28 active players. The roster has 14 players originally drafted or signed by the Nationals, three acquired via trade, eight players signed as free agents and three MiLB rule 5 picks.

UPCOMING DOCKET: After the three games in Altoona, the Senators return home Friday and host Altoona in three games. The Sens longest homestand of the season continues Tuesday with Erie. After the six-game series with Erie concludes, the Eastern League takes a four-day break. After the break, the Sens are in Richmond for three then host the Akron RubberDucks.

TODAY IN SENATORS' HISTORY - 1998: Jamey Carroll's two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning lifts the Senators to a 9-8 victory over Reading before a crowd of 4,793 on City Island.







Eastern League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.