July 3, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







EARLY RUNS SINK SEA DOGS The Sea Dogs fell to the Fisher Cats last night, 4-1. In the bottom of the first inning, Charles McAdoo cranked a two-run home run which gave the Fisher Cats a 2-0 lead. The Fisher Cats tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the second. With one out, Je'von Ward singled and then advanced to second on a single from Gabriel Martinez. The next batter Jacob Sharp lined an RBI single to give New Hampshire a 3-0 lead. A batter later, Hornung cracked an RBI single that scored Martinez from second and gave the Fisher Cats a 4-0 advantage. Portland responded in the top of fourth. Allan Castro peppered a single and then proceeded to score on an RBI double from Zach Ehrhard which cut New Hampshire's lead to 4-1.

ANDERSON HOLDS IT DOWN RHP Jack Anderson tossed 3.0 shutout innings out of the bullpen for the Sea Dogs last night. He issued one one and only allowed two hits. In his last 10 outings, they have all been for 2.0+ innings and five out of the ten have been 4.0+ innings with his career-high being 4.2 innings on June 19th vs Akron.

FORMER SEA DOGS SET TO MAKE THEIR RETURN RHP Tanner Houck and RHP Hunter Dobbins are scheduled to start on Friday and Saturday night, respectively for the Sea Dogs. Houck has been on the 15-day injured list since May 14, with a right flexor pronator strain, retroactive to May 13. In nine starts with the Red Sox this season, Houck is 0-3 while posting 32 strikeouts in 43.2 innings of work. Dobbins has been on the 15-day injured list since June 22, with a right elbow strain, retroactive to June 21. In 12 appearances, 10 starts with the Red Sox this season, Dobbins is 4-1 and boasts a 4.10 ERA while racking up 43 strikeouts in 59.1 innings of work. His last MLB appearance came back on June 20 at Oracle Park against the San Francisco Giants. The right-hander posted 4.0 innings.

WELCOME TO JULY As the Sea Dogs close the books on June, they end the month 9-14. At the plate, Allan Castro was especially strong batting .280 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI. Ronald Rosario tied Castro with the most RBI during the month with 12. On the mound, Connelly Early led the team with a 1.64 ERA through four starts. He recorded 26 strikeouts in 22.0 innings.

EARLY WINS PITCHER OF THE WEEK For the second consecutive week, a Sea Dogs pitcher has captured Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors. Left-handed pitcher Connelly Early has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 23rd through 29th after firing six no-hit innings on Sunday against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, leading the Sea Dogs to a 3-1 victory. Early walked three and struck out seven batters in the outing to earn the accolade. This season in 12 games (nine starts), Early has notched a 6-1 record with a 1.94 ERA. He has tossed 55.2 innings, allowing 12 earned runs on 37 hits while walking 24 and striking out 81. He ranks fourth in the league with 81 strikeouts and has a 1.10 WHIP and a .189 average against.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 3, 2006 - David Bacani and Dustin Kelly, both position players, pitched for Portland in an ugly 15-2 loss to Trenton. This marked the first time in franchise history that two position players pitched in a game. Kelly did have some luck - pitching one scoreless inning. On this day, the Sea Dogs welcome their five millionth fan in team history.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He finished the month of June with a 2-1 record and 3.26 ERA. His last start was June 27th in Binghamton. Rogers tossed 4.2 shutout innings allowing five hits while walking one and striking out four. He has never faced the Fisher Cats.







